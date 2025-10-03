Los Angeles City Hall evacuated after car travels into steps, sidewalk in front of building; driver in custody

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

City Hall in downtown Los Angeles was evacuated Friday afternoon after a man allegedly drove onto a sidewalk and crashed into steps in front of the building, and barricaded himself inside his vehicle.

"I’ve been briefed on the ongoing incident outside of City Hall, which is currently being evacuated out of an abundance of caution," Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass said on social media around 5 p.m.

"I want to thank all first responders who are at the scene. My office will continue to monitor the situation."

Fox News Digital has reached out to the Los Angeles Police Department for comment.

The man appeared to have an oxygen tank and the signs "Don’t Want To Hurt No Body," and "I NEED UR HELP D TRUMP U.S. VET" inside the car and was refusing to get out, police said, according to KTLA-TV.

There were also no reports of weapons or bombs inside the car, FOX 11 reported, citing police.

The man eventually exited the car and was taken into custody by police, live helicopter video of the incident showed.

The bomb squad will clear the vehicle as a precaution, KTLA reported.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.