'Looksmaxxing' influencer Clavicular charged after allegedly shooting dead alligator on livestream

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Clavicular, the popular "looksmaxxing" influencer famous for producing viral videos, has landed himself in legal trouble yet again after Florida authorities allege he repeatedly shot a dead alligator on a social media livestream.

The 20-year-old social media tycoon, whose real name is Braden Eric Peters, is facing a misdemeanor charge of discharging a firearm in public, according to court documents obtained by Fox News Digital.

The accusations stem from an incident in which Peters allegedly livestreamed himself repeatedly shooting a dead alligator at the Francis Taylor Everglades Wildlife Management Area in the Everglades on March 26, People reported .

Video of the incident subsequently went viral online, in which an airboat carrying Peters can be seen stopping in front of the deceased animal.

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"Should we shoot it?" one of the men is heard asking in the clip.

"Is it dead?" Peter appears to say in response, adding, "Let’s just test how dead it really is."

The video prompted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) to release a statement on social media that it was "aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator," and that officials were "looking into the incident."

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FWC did not mention Peters by name in the post.

"Our client has been summoned to appear for a misdemeanor charge that stems from following the instructions of a licensed airboat guide," Peters' attorney wrote in a statement to People. "He relied on that guidance. No animals or people were harmed. We are confident that once the full picture is understood, people will see this for what it is."

Peters, who has not been arrested in connection to this incident, is reportedly charged alongside Yabdiel Anibal Cotto Torres and Andrew Morales, who are facing the same allegations. If convicted, the three men each face up to one year in prison.

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In a statement to the outlet, a lawyer for Morales said, "We encourage the public to keep an open mind while the legal process moves forward. At this point, there is no claim that any animal suffered injury, and much of the public reaction has been driven by incomplete or misleading portrayals online."

"My client relied on representations made by individuals in positions of authority and never acted with criminal purpose or intent," the statement continued. "Mr. Morales intends on resolving this matter in a way that promotes the rule of law and respect for law enforcement."

The charges are not the first time the influencer has faced legal woes in the Sunshine State.

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In March, Peters was arrested in Fort Lauderdale on a warrant for alleged battery and criminal conspiracy to commit battery issued by officials in Osceola County.

The charges stemmed from an incident in which Osceola County deputies responded to an Airbnb near Kissimmee regarding an alleged altercation on Feb. 2, according to a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office sent to Fox News Digital.

When authorities arrived at the scene, an unidentified 19-year-old woman told police she had allegedly been battered by 24-year-old Violet Marie Lentz, who is reportedly Peters' girlfriend.

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Upon further investigation, detectives revealed Peters had allegedly instigated the fight between the pair and posted a video of the altercation on social media to "exploit the two women," authorities said.

Peters was subsequently taken into custody on $1,000 bond, with authorities also issuing a warrant for Lentz on charges of misdemeanor battery.

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Fox News Digital reached out to attorneys for Peters, Torres and Morales for comment, as well as the FWC and Miami-Dade Prosecutors' Office Prosecutors Office.

Fox News Digital’s Olivia Palombo contributed to this report.