Controversial viral influencer 'Clavicular' arrested in Florida on battery charges

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Controversial "looksmaxxing" online influencer "Clavicular" has been arrested on a warrant for alleged battery and one suspect remains at large, according to Florida officials.

Braden Peters, a popular influencer and streamer known for his "looksmaxxing" content, was arrested Thursday in Broward County by the Fort Lauderdale Police Department on a warrant from Osceola County.

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Osceola County deputies responded to an Airbnb near Kissimmee in reference to an alleged battery Feb. 2, according to a statement from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office sent to Fox News Digital.

Upon arrival, an unnamed 19-year-old woman reported she was allegedly battered by 24-year-old Violet Marie Lentz, who is reportedly Peters' girlfriend.

Detectives determined that Peters allegedly instigated the fight and posted a video of the interaction on social media to "exploit the two women," the statement said.

Officials say the Airbnb where the incident occurred was rented by Peters. Neither Peters nor Lentz came out of the home to speak with deputies during the February incident, the sheriff's statement said.

A warrant was then issued for Peters for misdemeanor battery and criminal conspiracy to commit battery, and a warrant was issued for Lentz for misdemeanor battery. Peters was held on a $1,000 bond.

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Officials are still searching for Lentz and the warrant for battery remains active, according to the sheriff's statement.

Peters is also reportedly under investigation by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) after a video of him appearing to shoot a dead alligator in the Everglades surfaced online.

Clips of the video are widely circulating on social media platforms. One of the clips, analyzed by Fox News Digital, appears to show Peters and three other men on a small boat riding through the Everglades.

The boat then stops in front of what appears to be a dead alligator.

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"Should we shoot it?" said one of the men on the boat in the clip.

"Is it dead?" Peters appears to ask in response.

"Let's just test really how dead it is," Peters appears to say in the clip.

The men then appear to shoot at the animal in the water.

The FWC said it was "aware of a video depicting individuals in the Everglades on an airboat who appear to be discharging firearms at an alligator," in a statement Thursday.

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The organization said officers are investigating the incident and will provide more information when available.

The FWC did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital’s request for comment.