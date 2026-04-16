Doctors warn of ‘looksmaxxing’ dangers after influencer’s livestream emergency

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"Clavicular," the controversial "looksmaxxing" influencer, was reportedly hospitalized due to a suspected overdose Tuesday night during a livestream.

The Miami content creator, 20, posted a photo of his bloody face and commented on X Wednesday.

"Just got home, that was brutal. All of the substances are just [to] cope, trying to feel neurotypical while being in public, but obviously, that isn’t a real solution. The worst part of tonight was my face descending from the life support mask."

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The influencer, whose real name is Braden Peters, was hospitalized after his livestream was cut short when he began slurring his words and repeating phrases, according to reports.

What is 'looksmaxxing' and why is it trending?

Looksmaxxing is a social media trend focused on enhancing appearance, ranging from basic skin care to extreme practices like hitting cheekbones with hammers to alter facial structure.

The potentially dangerous trend has been popular with young males, plastic surgeons told Fox News Digital.

"In my practice, we've seen it primarily in young men in their 20s," Dr. Josef Hadeed, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, told Fox News Digital. "We have had a few women, but I'd say by and large, it's been mostly men who have come into our office wanting these various looksmaxxing procedures."

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"Patients are increasingly seeking to align how they look with how they feel," he said. "The difference today is that the tools and technologies available to achieve that have never been more advanced or more accessible."

Looksmaxxing can be divided into two categories: "softmaxxing" and "hardmaxxing," according to Hadeed. Softmaxxing is a more simple, non-invasive approach to improving one’s looks.

"It's really like self-care or grooming – things like going to the gym on a regular basis to try to improve your body composition, or using various skincare products to try to improve your skin texture," the surgeon said.

Softmaxxing techniques – which can also include teeth whitening, beard grooming, or upgrading a wardrobe or hairstyle – are not usually a problem, according to Hadeed. Hardmaxxing, which involves more extreme measures, can have riskier consequences.

"Even minimally invasive treatments carry real risks if performed incorrectly or by an untrained provider."

Some individuals in the looksmaxxing online community do things like "bone smashing," Hadeed said.

"[It’s] literally what it sounds like, where you smash the bones to change the facial structure, and that is obviously not recommended because it can lead to potential complications," he warned.

"Once you cross that line and start getting into more extreme things, I feel like that's where most plastic surgeons should draw the line."

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Dr. C. Bob Basu, president of the American Society of Plastic Surgeons, said the biggest safety risks with the looksmaxxing trend come from pursuing treatments without proper medical guidance.

"Social media can make procedures seem easy or risk-free, but even minimally invasive treatments carry real risks if performed incorrectly or by an untrained provider," the Houston-based plastic surgeon told Fox News Digital.

To achieve quality results, it is critical to be treated by a board-certified plastic surgeon who understands both safety and anatomy, Basu advised.

What’s driving the trend?

The convergence of social media, constant digital visibility and "unprecedented access to aesthetic treatments" – along with a cultural shift toward optimizing wellness and longevity – are fueling the looksmaxxing trend, according to Basu.

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Hadeed agreed, noting that social media puts pressure on individuals to look perfect.

"People are constantly comparing themselves to other people online," he told Fox News Digital. "It can quickly develop into body dysmorphia for a lot of people, and that's when they start pursuing more and more procedures that they don't need by any stretch – it's kind of like keeping up with the Joneses."

Dr. Nancy Frye, a professor in the psychology department at Long Island University in Brookville, New York, also weighed in on what’s driving the looksmaxxing craze.

"We figure out how attractive we might be by comparing what we see in ourselves to what we see in others," she told Fox News Digital. "This social comparison is especially problematic with social media and filters, as people compare themselves to filtered versions of others."

Healthier approach

While experts warn of the risks of looksmaxxing, they say a thoughtful approach can have some benefits, including pride in one’s appearance and health.

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The most tangible benefits are associated with the softmaxxing approach, which includes following a fitness routine, eating a clean diet and following regular skin care routines, according to Hadeed.

"The goal should always be thoughtful self-improvement, not perfection."

With healthy guidance, aesthetic care can "enhance confidence and self-esteem, helping patients feel more aligned with their sense of self," Basu added.

Both plastic surgeons emphasized the importance of taking a responsible approach when considering the looksmaxxing trend.

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"The goal should always be thoughtful self-improvement, not perfection," Basu said. "It should never be about looking like someone else or a filtered version of yourself, but rather about becoming a confident, natural and authentic version of you."

Anyone considering this trend should consult a licensed healthcare professional rather than relying on advice from social media influencers, the doctors advised.