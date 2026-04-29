NFL indefinitely bans YouTuber who walked onto draft stage and grabbed the mic during Steelers' pick

The YouTuber who crashed the stage during the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh has just earned himself an indefinite ban from all league events.

During the third round on Friday night, Fred Beyer casually walked onto the draft stage and attempted to announce the Pittsburgh Steelers' pick like he belonged there.

He did not.

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Beyer managed to get inside using a fake credential he made at Staples, slipped through the staff entrance and somehow made it all the way onto the stage before anyone stopped him. Once up there, he actually got as far as grabbing the mic and saying, "with the 67th pick" before production cut him off and security finally stepped in.

He went on to shout that the Steelers had selected "Luke Maxer," though he was escorted offstage shortly after. And that’s where things somehow got even dumber

After being questioned by security, Beyer reportedly gave a fake name, which prompted them to call police. He was eventually escorted out — though not before one officer asked him for a photo.

The NFL, however, was not amused.

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"You are indefinitely banned from any NFL game or event," the league said in a letter that Beyer read in his YouTube video. "The ban is league-wide and will be enforced rigorously. Should you be found at any NFL game or event, law enforcement will be summoned and you will be arrested… We sincerely hope that you will take this opportunity to reflect on your actions."

As for why he did this in the first place? Other than clicks, of course.

It somehow traces back to former Steelers running back Le'Veon Bell. Beyer said the whole stunt was meant to troll Bell after claiming the former All-Pro "ducked me in a 1-v-1" months earlier.

At one point, Beyer even joked, "Yeah, I’m going to jail tonight."

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Cam Heyward — who was on stage — who was on stage at the time — reportedly joked afterward, "Should I have tackled him?"

Actually, Cam, yes you should have.