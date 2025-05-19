Florida man arrested for shooting neighbor's pregnant cow after it wandered onto his property

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly shooting his neighbor's pregnant cow several times after it wandered onto his property, making good on his threat to shoot any animals that entered, according to deputies.

Hung Trinh, 54, was charged with animal cruelty and grand theft of a commercial farm animal after he allegedly shot the two-year-old cow five times in its gut, chest and rear leg, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

Deputies were called to a North Fort Myers home on May 13 and found the animal alive but struggling to stand or walk. The neighbor had reported to the sheriff's office that he had discovered the calf on his neighbor's property with five gunshot wounds.

A veterinarian determined the calf needed to be euthanized due to its injuries.

The neighbor raises livestock, including the calf that was shot, for commercial purposes.

Trinh had been upset about past instances of livestock getting over the fence into his yard and had threatened to shoot any animals that entered his property, his neighbor told the deputies.

Detectives executed a search warrant and found a .22 caliber gun in a shed on Trinh's property.

"There will be accountability for taking your frustrations out on innocent animals, in this case multiple felonies and jail time," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement.

"We know how much these animals mean to our farming community, and we will not tolerate these actions. I am proud of my Agriculture Unit for their immediate response and ability to make an arrest in this case," the sheriff continued.

Trinh was booked on a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for June 16.