Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Florida

Florida man arrested for shooting neighbor's pregnant cow after it wandered onto his property

A veterinarian determined the calf needed to be euthanized due to its injuries

Landon Mion By Landon Mion Fox News
Published
close
Man faces felony charges after shooting neighbor's pregnant cow in Florida Video

Man faces felony charges after shooting neighbor's pregnant cow in Florida

A Florida man is facing charges after allegedly shooting his neighbor's pregnant cow several times after it wandered onto his property. (via Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A Florida man was arrested for allegedly shooting his neighbor's pregnant cow several times after it wandered onto his property, making good on his threat to shoot any animals that entered, according to deputies.

Hung Trinh, 54, was charged with animal cruelty and grand theft of a commercial farm animal after he allegedly shot the two-year-old cow five times in its gut, chest and rear leg, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office wrote on social media.

Deputies were called to a North Fort Myers home on May 13 and found the animal alive but struggling to stand or walk. The neighbor had reported to the sheriff's office that he had discovered the calf on his neighbor's property with five gunshot wounds.

FLORIDA MAN, 89, AND HIS DOG MAULED TO DEATH BY BLACK BEAR IN STATE'S FIRST FATAL ATTACK

Hung Trinh

Hung Trinh, 54, was charged with animal cruelty and grand theft of a commercial farm animal. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

A veterinarian determined the calf needed to be euthanized due to its injuries.

The neighbor raises livestock, including the calf that was shot, for commercial purposes.

Trinh had been upset about past instances of livestock getting over the fence into his yard and had threatened to shoot any animals that entered his property, his neighbor told the deputies.

BELOVED PET MAKES DARING ESCAPE FROM ANIMAL HOSPITAL AFTER SURGERY AND TRAVELS 3 MILES TO GET HOME

Florida cow

A veterinarian determined the calf needed to be euthanized due to its injuries. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

Detectives executed a search warrant and found a .22 caliber gun in a shed on Trinh's property.

"There will be accountability for taking your frustrations out on innocent animals, in this case multiple felonies and jail time," Sheriff Carmine Marceno said in a statement.

Cow in Florida

The two-year-old calf had five gunshot wounds to its gut, chest and rear leg. (Lee County Sheriff’s Office)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"We know how much these animals mean to our farming community, and we will not tolerate these actions. I am proud of my Agriculture Unit for their immediate response and ability to make an arrest in this case," the sheriff continued.

Trinh was booked on a $100,000 bond. His arraignment is scheduled for June 16.