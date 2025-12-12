Expand / Collapse search
Florida influencer, 41, accused of inappropriately touching, exposing herself to teenage son's friend

Lisa Singh was arrested outside a restaurant after police received anonymous tip about an active warrant

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
A Florida micro-influencer was arrested in November after allegedly making sexual advances on her teenage son's friend, coercing him to touch her breasts while complaining about her husband.

Lisa Marie Singh, 41, was arrested outside an Applebee’s on Nov. 19, after an anonymous tipster notified authorities Singh, who had an active warrant for her arrest, was at the restaurant, according to a Jacksonville Sheriff's Office arrest report.

She is charged with two counts of indecent, lewd or lascivious touching of certain minors, and violation of parole, according to the report.

Jacksonville Corrections records indicate she remains in custody, with bond set at more than $100,000.

Lisa Singh, 41, was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching her teenage son's friend.

Lisa Singh, 41, was arrested after allegedly inappropriately touching her teenage son's friend. (Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office)

The charges stemmed from a Sept. 7 incident where the victim went to Singh's home to meet her son, but he was not there, according to court documents.

Singh allegedly invited the group of teens over earlier in the day after having an altercation with her husband.

While at the house, the victim said Singh, "displayed flirtatious behavior toward him, "rubbing his arms and shoulders" and calling him "babe," documents allege.

At one point, the victim was left alone in a room with her, at which point he told deputies she ranted to him about her husband's inability to "satisfy her sexually."

Lisa Singh

Lisa Singh was arrested outside a local restaurant months after the alleged incident. (Lisa Singh via Facebook)

Singh allegedly told the teen she wanted to "f--- the s--- out of him" before exposing her breasts and insisting he touch them, according to the documents.

She also kissed the teen several times and fondled him over his clothing, according to court records.

The boy told authorities he did not object, as he felt "extremely awkward and uncomfortable."

Lisa Singh

Lisa Singh is accused of touching the child inappropriately at her home. (Lisa Singh via Facebook)

Singh is also accused of threatening to inflict harm on the teen if he told anyone about the encounter.

The sheriff's office noted Singh did not participate in an interview or answer any questions, referring deputies to her lawyer.

The Florida influencer, who has nearly 7,000 followers on Facebook and about 3,500 followers on TikTok and Instagram combined, brands herself as a "#boymom" in her bio, and has brand partnerships.

Singh's attorney did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

