Supreme Court
Published

Man tries lighting self on fire in front of US Supreme Court

The condition of the patient was not disclosed

By Louis Casiano , Chad Pergram | Fox News
A medical helicopter landed Friday near the steps of the U.S. Capitol after a man tried lighting himself on fire just across the street at the U.S. Supreme Court.

U.S. Capitol Police said the helicopter landed near the Capitol for a "medical emergency." The incident was not a public safety issue, it said.

"We just felt after this week the community needed to know why a helicopter was landing nearby," a USCP spokesperson told Fox News in a statement, referring to a mishap that prompted the Capitol Police to issue an alert this week over a plane transporting members of the U.S. Army Golden Knights to parachute into Nationals Park for Military Appreciation Night.

The condition of Friday's patient was not disclosed. Fox News has reached out to the Supreme Court Police. 

Two roads were also closed nearby, the Capitol Police said. Fox News has reached out to the agency.

