At least two New Jersey police officers shot by suspect reportedly on roof

The shooting occurred in Newark, New Jersey, and no suspect has been taken into police custody, according to reports

Louis Casiano
By Louis Casiano , Matteo Cina , Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
Helicopter footage of police response to multiple officers shot in Newark, New Jersey

At least two New Jersey police officers were shot Tuesday, Fox News Digital has confirmed. 

The shooting, which reportedly involved a suspect with a long gun, prompted a massive police response in Newark, just across the Hudson River from New York City, Fox 5 New York reported. NBC New York reported that one officer was shot in the leg, and the other in the neck. 

"All we can confirm is that there was an incident," a spokesperson for the Essex County Prosecutor's Office told Fox News Digital. "Two officers are being treated at a local hospital and it is still a very active scene."

Other media reports said the gunfire came from a roof

    Authorities at a crime scene in Newark, New Jersey where a police officer was shot.  (WNYW)

    A crime scene in Newark, New Jersey. (WNYW)

    Authorities in Newark, New Jersey at the scene where at least one police officer was shot Tuesday.  (WNYW)

Fox News has reached out to the Newark Police Department. 

Several law enforcement agencies have responded to the scene, including the New Jersey State Police, the Essex County Sheriff's Office, the FBI, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosive (ATF), and the U.S. Marshals Service.

SWAT officers were also at the scene. 

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy said he was aware of the situation.

"I am aware of and closely monitoring an unfolding situation in Newark," he tweeted. "I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested. We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe."

U.S. Rep. Donald Payne, whose district includes Newark, said he was also following Tuesday's events. 

I am aware of and closely monitoring the situation unfolding in Newark," he said in a statement. "Encouraging everyone to follow the directions of police, stay away from the scene and remain vigilant by going indoors and locking your doors. I am also praying for the two courageous officers wounded today and am praying for their full recovery." 

Aerial footage of police response to Newark shooting

Aerial footage of police response to Newark shooting (WNYW)

Michael Melham, the mayor of Belleville, a suburb a few minutes south of Newark, said he was aware of the "active shooter situation." 

We are aware of the unfolding active shooter situation in Newark," he posted on Facebook. "The Belleville PD has been in touch with their counterparts in Newark to offer assistance. We stand ready to support Newark in whatever capacity needed. In the meantime, here in Belleville we will be increasing patrols along the Newark/Belleville border."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.