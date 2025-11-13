At least 1 shot after gunman opens fire at California college

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating after at least one person was wounded in a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, California.

The shooting happened just before noon Thursday on the 900 block of Fallon Street, near the Laney Fieldhouse, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man who had been shot at least once, according to OPD and the Oakland Fire Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

A campus alert was also sent out, reporting an active shooter had been reported at the Laney Fieldhouse, according to a report from affiliate FOX 2 San Francisco.

"Please avoid the area," officials wrote in the alert. "Stay locked down until further notice."

The Oakland Police Department and Laney College could not immediately be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.

Breaking news. This story will be updated.