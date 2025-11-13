Expand / Collapse search
Crime

At least 1 shot after gunman opens fire at California college

Laney College issues lockdown alert as Oakland police investigate shooting

Alexandra Koch
Shooting reported at California college

At least one person was injured Thursday in a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, California. (KTVU)

The Oakland Police Department (OPD) is investigating after at least one person was wounded in a shooting at Laney College in Oakland, California.

The shooting happened just before noon Thursday on the 900 block of Fallon Street, near the Laney Fieldhouse, according to officials.

When officers arrived, they found a 58-year-old man who had been shot at least once, according to OPD and the Oakland Fire Department.

The man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

At least one person was shot after a gunman opened fire Thursday at Laney College in Oakland, California. (KTVU)

A campus alert was also sent out, reporting an active shooter had been reported at the Laney Fieldhouse, according to a report from affiliate FOX 2 San Francisco.

A gunman opened fire Thursday at Laney College in Oakland, California. (KTVU)

"Please avoid the area," officials wrote in the alert. "Stay locked down until further notice."

The shooting happened near the Laney College fieldhouse, according to authorities. (David M. Barreda / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

The Oakland Police Department and Laney College could not immediately be reached by Fox News Digital for comment.

Breaking news. This story will be updated.

Alexandra Koch is a Fox News Digital journalist who covers breaking news, with a focus on high-impact events that shape national conversation.

She has covered major national crises, including the L.A. wildfires, Potomac and Hudson River aviation disasters, Boulder terror attack, and Texas Hill Country floods.
