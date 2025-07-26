Expand / Collapse search
Crime

Law enforcement's response to fatal shooting of state lawmakers raises questions

Prosecutor said gunman 'carried out a night of terror that shook Minnesota to its core'

Rachel Wolf By Rachel Wolf Fox News
Law enforcement’s response to the June 14 shooting of two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses is raising new questions. The Minnesota Star Tribune (MST) examined the timeline of events and found several instances in which law enforcement made unsettling decisions.

On June 14, state Sen. John Hoffman, 34, DFL, and Rep. Melissa Hortman, DFL, along with their spouses, were shot in their respective homes. Hoffman and his wife were wounded, but survived, while Hortman and her husband were killed.

Crime scene at home of the late Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman

A Brooklyn Park police cruiser is stationed outside the home of DFL State Rep. Melissa Hortman on June 15, 2025, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota.  (Stephen Maturen)

MINN. SENATOR, WIFE SAY THEY WERE SHOT 17 TIMES IN ATTACK THAT KILLED FELLOW LAWMAKER

Despite knowing that a suspect — later identified as Vance Boelter — was impersonating an officer and had targeted a politician, law enforcement took 10 hours to alert lawmakers to the potential danger, according to MST

Following the shooting that wounded Hoffman and his wife, a New Hope police officer who was self-dispatched to the home of state Sen. Ann Rest, DFL, allegedly came in contact with Boelter. According to MST, Boelter did not respond to requests from the officer, who then drove away to check on Rest. However, the officer’s interaction with the suspect was not immediately reported, according to MST.

A funeral for Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark Hortman and their dog Gilbert

Members of the public pay their respects to Minnesota state lawmaker Melissa Hortman, her husband Mark Hortman and their dog Gilbert as they lie in state at the Minnesota State Capitol on June 27, 2025, in St. Paul, Minnesota. (Joshua Lott/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

MINNESOTA OFFICIALS FIND CAR, HAT BELONGING TO ASSASSIN SUSPECT VANCE BOELTER ON HIGHWAY IN 'FLUID' SEARCH

Additionally, the outlet alleges that Brooklyn Park police encountered the gunman at the Hortmans’ home and saw him shoot Mark Hortman in the doorway before firing at the suspect. The gunman then went inside the home and additional gunfire was seen inside the house, according to MST.

MST also claims that some police officers and legislators were not fully aware of the threat for several hours.

Boelter was indicted on six federal charges in connection with the shootings, including the attempted shooting of Hope Hoffman. The maximum penalties for the charges include life in prison or death, according to the DOJ.

Crime scene at home of the late Minnesota state Rep. Melissa Hortman

Boards cover the doors and windows outside the home of DFL State Rep. Melissa Hortman on June 15, 2025, in Brooklyn Park, Minnesota. (Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

"Vance Boelter planned and carried out a night of terror that shook Minnesota to its core," Acting U.S. Attorney Joseph H. Thompson said in a statement.

"He carried out targeted political assassinations the likes of which have never been seen in Minnesota. We grieve with the Hortman family and continue to pray for the recovery of the Hoffmans. Today, a grand jury indicted Boelter with the most serious of federal charges for these heinous political assassinations. Let me be clear: Boelter will see justice."

Fox News Digital reached out to Brooklyn Park Police and New Hope Police outside of office hours and did not receive a response from either department in time for publication.

Rachel Wolf is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and FOX Business.