Minn. senator, wife say they were shot 17 times in attack that killed fellow lawmaker

The Minnesota state senator who survived an assassination attempt last weekend says he and his wife were shot a combined 17 times — just moments before the gunman allegedly murdered another lawmaker and her husband.

The chilling new details were revealed by state Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette, in a new statement where they gave more insight into how they survived the terrifying ordeal in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Accused killer Vance Luther Boelter, 57, also went to three other homes, fatally shooting Minnesota House Speaker Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark. He was apprehended days later after a massive manhunt.

The Hoffmans said that they had been at a Democratic fundraising dinner that evening with their daughter Hope and were asleep in their Champlin home when Boelter allegedly began pounding their door and shouting at around 2 a.m.

They said Boelter identified himself as a police officer but then the situation quickly escalated.

"When the door was opened, all three of us were in the entryway. John initially lunged at the gunman as the weapon was pointed directly at him, getting struck nine times," the statement obtained by Fox 9 reads.

"As John fell, Yvette reached out to push the man and shut the door, succeeding before she was also hit eight times by gunfire. Hope then rushed to shut the door and secured the lock; she got to the phone and shared with the 911 operator that Senator John Hoffman had been shot in his home. Her brave actions and quick thinking triggered the notice to public safety officials that a politically motivated act was potentially underway."

The couple were rushed to the hospital, where Sen. Hoffman remains in critical, but stable condition. His wife is in stable condition and was released from the hospital on Thursday, Fox 9 reported.

After allegedly shooting the Hoffmans, police said that Boelter went to the homes of two other lawmakers.

Boelter was armed with a handgun and dressed in black body armor, a badge, and a Taser — appearing indistinguishable from real law enforcement, according to police.

He arrived at another lawmaker’s home at around 2:25 a.m. but nobody was home as the legislator was away on vacation.

About 10 minutes later, Boelter went to State Sen. Ann Rest’s home in New Hope, where a police officer was already on the scene and interacted with him, and he eventually left.

He then targeted Hortman in her Brooklyn Park home at around 3:30 a.m. where police said he killed the couple.

Police arrived on the scene shortly afterward and Boelter fired on police, who returned fire before Boelter ran back into the house and then fled.

The attacks have rocked the state and the Hoffmans paid tribute to the Hortmans, who they said were close friends.

"We are heartbroken to know that our friends Melissa and Mark Hortman were assassinated," the statement continues. "Our daughter Hope and Sophie Hortman went to school together, and we know that they – along with Colin Hortman [their son] -- will have each other’s support as we all work through the devastating consequences of that horrific night.

They said they are grappling with the reality that we live in a world where public service carries risks of being targeted because of a difference of opinion.

"As a society, as a nation, as a community, we must work together to return to a level of civility that allows us all to live peacefully," they said. "The future for our children depends on that. We will be praying for that work and appreciate all those who will join with us."

Boelter, meanwhile, is charged federally with two counts of stalking, two counts of murder using a firearm, and two additional firearm-related charges. He also faces second-degree murder charges in Hennepin County, where prosecutors say they will seek first-degree murder.

Prosecutors said that officers found several firearms, including assault-style rifles and a large quantity of ammunition, when they searched his SUV. Searches of his SUV and home uncovered notebooks containing a list of more than 45 Minnesota state and federal elected officials, including Hortman.

Police have not revealed a singular motive. Documents suggest Boelter harbored strong anti-abortion beliefs and opposition to pro-choice politicians.

Boelter remains detained in federal custody pending the June 27 hearing.

Meanwhile, police were conducting additional searches of Brooklyn Park on Friday as they try to piece together exactly what happened, the Brooklyn Park Police Department said in a statement.

Hundreds of people gathered outside Minnesota’s Capitol on Wednesday for a vigil to remember the Hortmans.