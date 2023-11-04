Las Vegas sex worker accused of robbing, beating man in Strip hotel room

A Las Vegas prostitute has been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other crimes after she allegedly beat her disabled John to near death in a hotel room before stealing thousands of dollars of his cash, according to police.

Napria Wilson, 26, left the mobility scooter-using victim with a broken back and fractures to his face after a disagreement about payment inside the Caesars Palace Las Vegas Hotel & Casino room turned ugly, according to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, citing local police.

Wilson allegedly punched and kicked the man several times during the violent October 27 beat down before stealing his wallet which contained around $6,000 cash.

The victim, who is in his 60s, was found covered in blood by a responding security officer.

The man told police he had met Wilson on the casino floor that morning and solicited her services after winning some money, KLAS reported.

"Once in the room, the [man] gave Wilson $500 cash for her services," police said.

Wilson took the money and stayed in the room, but after a couple of minutes, she again asked the victim for the money.

The victim told Wilson he had already given her the cash, which led to her becoming argumentative.

She demanded the money again before unleashing the ferocious attack, cops say.

The man told cops he had "brought a ‘hooker’ to his room . . . and she beat him and robbed him."

Wilson was seen on CCTV footage walking out of the room and into an elevator.

She was then captured on video vomiting while getting into a cab, police said, according to KLAS.

"Wilson apologizes to the driver and tells him she will pay him extra to get her ‘out of here’ and appears to pass him a $100 dollar bill from her purse," cops said about the interaction.

The cab driver dropped Wilson off at her apartment complex. She was arrested on Wednesday while leaving the complex after cops reviewed video evidence.

Wilson also faces charges of robbery, residential burglary and battery with regard to the brutal attack, according to court documents. The judge set bail at $75,000, and she has remained in custody. She is due back in court on Tuesday.

Wilson was previously charged with attempted murder from a closed case in 2021 and has also been hit with multiple battery charges within the last three years, according to court documents cited by the Las Vegas Review-Journal.