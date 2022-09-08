Expand / Collapse search
CRIME
Published

Las Vegas police say Robert Telles, suspect in journalist's slaying, allegedly attempted to 'destroy evidence'

Las Vegas police found Robert Telles' DNA at the scene of journalist Jeff German's murder

By Audrey Conklin | Fox News
Las Vegas officials hold press conference on homicide investigation for investigative journalist stabbing Video

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) on Thursday announced that Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles — a suspect in the stabbing death of investigative journalist Jeff German — allegedly cut up his hat and shoes in an attempt to destroy evidence.

Police on Tuesday released a photo of the suspect in German's Aug. 3 killing wearing a bright orange jacket, a large straw hat, black pants and gray sneakers. On Thursday, police revealed that they recovered a cut-up straw hat and cut-up gray sneakers with blood stains from Telles' home during their investigation into German's murder.

The items were cut up "in a manner that was likely an attempt to destroy evidence," LVMPD homicide Det. Dori Koren said during a press conference.

Police also found Telles' DNA at the scene of the crime.

DEMOCRATIC LAS VEGAS OFFICIAL ARRESTED IN MURDER OF JOURNALIST JEFF GERMAN: REPORT

  • Cut-up shoes recovered from Robert Telles' home
    Image 1 of 3

    Cut-up shoes with blood stains recovered from JEff German murder suspect Robert Telles' home. (FOX 5 Las Vegas)

  • Cut-up straw hat recovered from Robert Telles' home
    Image 2 of 3

    Cut-up straw hat recovered from JEff German murder suspect Robert Telles' home. (FOX 5 Las Vegas)

  • Jeff German possible murder suspect
    Image 3 of 3

    The possible suspect in journalist Jeff German's stabbing death is pictured wearing a bright orange jacket and large hat. (LVMPD)

"This has been an unusual investigation from the beginning," LVMPD Sheriff Joseph Lombardo said during the press conference. "…Every murder if tragic, but the killing of a journalist is particularly troublesome."

LVMPD announced Telles' arrest on Wednesday. The 45-year-old Democratic city official is charged with open and is currently detained in the Clark County Detention Center.

POLICE SEARCH HOME OF DEMOCRAT OFFICIAL IN CONNECTION WITH STABBING OF INVESTIGATIVE JOURNALIST JEFF GERMAN

Police noted during Thursday's press conference that they identified Telles as a person of interest during their preliminary investigation because they knew he was "upset" about an article German had written for the Las Vegas Review-Journal, where Geman worked since 2010, about potential wrongdoing in his office. He was also "upset" about additional pending reports, police said when asked about any potential motives in the case.

LVMPD Det. Dori Koren gives an Aug. 8 press conference regarding the arrest of Robert Telles in connection to the murder of journalist Jeff German.

LVMPD Det. Dori Koren gives an Aug. 8 press conference regarding the arrest of Robert Telles in connection to the murder of journalist Jeff German. (FOX 5 Las Vegas)

Authorities responded to a 911 call on Aug. 3 around 11 a.m. of an unresponsive male laying outside his home, whom they later identified as German. Police quickly noted that German was an investigative journalist and took that detail into account when investigating.

Review-Journal reporter Brett Clarkson said in a Wednesday tweet that Telles was "taken out of his house on a stretcher and loaded into an ambulance."

Telles, a Democratic city official, stayed silent as Review-Journal reporters confronted him outside his home Wednesday afternoon.

Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, in Las Vegas, on Jan. 19, 2017. German was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, after authorities received a 911 call, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Jeff German, investigative reporter, poses for a portrait at the Las Vegas Review-Journal photos studio, in Las Vegas, on Jan. 19, 2017. German was stabbed to death outside his home and police are looking for a suspect, authorities said. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police officers found journalist German dead with stab wounds around 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, after authorities received a 911 call, reported the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP) (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Las Vegas authorities towed the vehicle matching their description of the suspect vehicle — a red GMC Denali — from Telles' home as they executed a search warrant at his address on Wednesday in connection with German's death, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. Telles was allegedly driving the vehicle the morning of German's murder, police said Thursday.

LAS VEGAS JOURNALIST STABBED TO DEATH OUTSIDE HIS HOME

German had recently written about allegations of a hostile work environment in Telles' office. The public administrator had lost his bid for reelection in June after German published his findings, the outlet reported.

The journalist had also recently submitted a public records request for text messages between Telles and three other county officials, according to the Review Journal.

  • Jeff German and Robert Telles
    Image 1 of 3

    Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles, right, talks to Las Vegas Review-Journal reporter Jeff German in his Las Vegas office on May 11, 2022. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

  • Suspect vehicle in Jeff German's death
    Image 2 of 3

    The possible suspect vehicle in journalist Jeff German's stabbing death -- a red GMC -- is pictured on security footage. (LVMPD)

  • Outgoing Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles washes his car outside his home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, in Las Vegas.
    Image 3 of 3

     On Tuesday evening, the Las Vegas Review-Journal — where German had worked as a reporter since 2010 — observed Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles standing next to a vehicle that matched the suspect vehicle's description. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal via AP)

Police say the suspect in their photos released on Tuesday may have been "casing the area to commit other crimes before the homicide occurred."

"They worked tirelessly…to succeed in this case," Koren said, noting that LVMPD has the highest homicide solvability rate in the country.

LVMPD is still processing other evidence in the case. Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-7777, or email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.  

