Police search home of Democrat official in connection with stabbing of investigative journalist Jeff German

Las Vegas police executed a search warrant at the home of a Democratic city official in connection to last week's stabbing of local investigative journalist Jeff German on Wednesday.

Officers entered the home of Clark County public administrator Robert Telles Wednesday morning, according to The Las Vegas Review-Journal. German had written extensively about the alleged hostile work environment Telles reportedly ran at the city office, as well as a reported inappropriate relationship with a staffer.

German, 69, was found dead outside his home Saturday morning. He had worked as a newsman in Las Vegas for more than 30 years and had written for the Review-Journal since 2010.

Police say they believe German got into an altercation with another person outside his home on Friday night.

Authorities confirmed at the time that they were pursuing leads and had "a suspect."

Police did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Authorities described two clips of surveillance footage relating to the incident, one showing a person wearing a large straw hat and orange, reflective construction jacket. The second clip showed a vehicle — a red GMC Yukon Denali with chrome handles, which police say was connected with the attack. A vehicle parked at Telles' home matched that description, according to the Review-Journal.

German's previous reporting indicated that staff at the Clark County office were deeply critical of Telles, accusing him of favoritism and bullying.

"The Clark County Public Administrator’s office has been mired in turmoil and internal dissension over the past two years, with allegations of emotional stress, bullying and favoritism leading to secret videotaping of the boss and a co-worker outside the office," reads one of his articles, published in May.

Telles lost his re-election bid in June following the release of German's report, placing third in a Democratic primary.

Staffers reportedly filmed Telles and one of his staffers, Roberta Lee-Kennett, in the back seat of a car to secure proof of the pair's "inappropriate relationship."

Police have not stated that Telles is a suspect in German's fatal stabbing. Telles' office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox.

"The Review-Journal family is devastated to lose Jeff," Executive Editor Glenn Cook said in a Sunday statement. "He was the gold standard of the news business. It’s hard to imagine what Las Vegas would be like today without his many years of shining a bright light on dark places."