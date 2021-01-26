Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas fire crews rescue hiker injured on 300-foot mountain during ‘white out’ snowstorm

Rescuers scaled the slope on-foot after an aerial rescue was ruled out

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Las Vegas fire crews scaled a 300-foot mountain on Monday morning to rescue an injured hiker after "white out" conditions prevented a helicopter from reaching the victim, authorities said.

The hiker, who was not identified, suffered a fracture near the Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and could not walk on his own, Las Vegas Fire & Rescue (LVFAR) said.

The man’s hiking group called for help around 10:15 a.m. after he fell and injured his ankle, fire department spokesman Tim Szymanski told the Las Vegas Review-Journal. Local fire and police crews arrived shortly after as weather conditions worsened.

"We initially weren’t too stressed, because his injuries weren’t life-threatening, but when the crews arrived, the snow was falling and it was a complete white-out," Szymanski said. 

The white-out prevented rescuers from reaching the hiker by air, so crews instead carried out a rope rescue, climbing to the victim’s location on-foot, LVFAR said.

Crews scaled the 300-foot slope and reached the hiker. Rescuers treated the fracture and "packaged" the injured victim for his descent of the mountain, according to the department.

The man was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Szymanski issued a reminder to hikers to dress for the worst-case scenario in case they get stuck and the weather takes a turn as it did during this latest rescue.

