Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas
Published

Las Vegas suspect broke into, bathed in home she claimed she inherited from 'Johnny Jones,' police say

The homeowner arrived and discovered an unknown woman taking a bath to his home

By Lawrence Richard | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 19

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A woman accused of breaking into a Las Vegas home to take a bath has been arrested, authorities said.

The homeowner, identified as Terry Hargraves, discovered an unknown woman taking a bath at his residence just before noon Wednesday, FOX 5 of Las Vegas reported.

LAS VEGAS MALL SHOOTER TURNED IN BY HIS OWN MOTHER: REPORT

Hargraves initially went to the home after his security detection system was activated. After finding the woman, he called Las Vegas police, who arrested the suspecy, identified Tazminn Terese James.

Tazminn Terese James. (Las Vegas police)

Tazminn Terese James. (Las Vegas police)

James admitted entering the home, which she claimed she had inherited from "Johnny Jones," FOX 5 reported.

The home was undergoing renovations after the previous owner died, according to the report. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Hargraves disputed the suspect's inheritance claim, providing police with documentation to prove he was the owner. He said he planned to press charges.

James faces a charge of unlawful occupancy of real property, according to FOX 5. 

Your Money