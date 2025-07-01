Expand / Collapse search
Travel nightmare unfolds as storm system grounds East Coast flights ahead of July 4

Newark and LaGuardia among airports issuing ground stops while flood watches remain in effect

Louis Casiano By Louis Casiano Fox News
Published
Flights across the country were halted Tuesday as severe thunderstorms were expected to batter the East Coast, affecting millions of travelers close to the holiday weekend. 

Ground stops and delays were issued at Newark Liberty International Airport and LaGuardia Airport in the New York City area, as well as at airports in Boston, Washington D.C., Philadelphia and Orlando, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA). 

Scattered storms, excessive rainfall and flooding were expected in the northeast, the National Weather Service (NWS) said. The NWS expects up to three inches of rain along the East Coast.

Inside Newark Airport

A view inside Newark Liberty International Airport as travelers face days of massive delays. Ground stops were issued Tuesday at multiple airports with storms expected to batter the East Coast.  (Kyle Mazza/Anadolu via Getty Images)

On Monday, Newark Liberty Airport, which has been plagued by disruptions due to ongoing staffing shortages, experienced delays of a whopping four hours due to thunderstorms, with the interruptions expected to affect flights until 2 a.m. 

Philadelphia International Airport and Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport began experiencing delays this week, with bad weather continuing to wreak havoc on flights as they moved through the area. 

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport  (iStock)

Collectively, five airports logged about 600 cancellations and 1,900 delays, according to data from FlightAware. 

LaGuardia Airport had about 180 flights canceled and 400 delayed, according to the site. 

Tuesday's expected storms come as many people are flying out of major airport hubs or driving ahead of the July 4 holiday weekend. 

Passengers move through a JFK airport terminal.

Passengers move through a JFK airport terminal. (AP Photo)

A flood watch was in effect for the Washington, D.C., area, and heavy rains were expected in New York City. 

Fox News Digital's Julia Bonavita contributed to this report. 

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.