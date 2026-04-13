LA-area street takeover shooting caught on camera; locals scared, vow to move

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Four people were hospitalized after gunfire broke out during a Los Angeles County street takeover early Sunday, authorities said, the latest violent episode tied to illegal gatherings that have drawn renewed scrutiny.

"I'm moving, definitely," a woman who leaves near the Rosemead incident told Fox 11 Los Angeles. "That's scary. I come from San Marino — I don't belong here."

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. local time Sunday, as cellphone video captured a large crowd fleeing as shots rang out. All four victims are expected to survive, according to authorities.

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"It's disturbing, it's loud, and now they're shooting," the woman added. "It's ridiculous."

Authorities have not announced any arrests.

"Detectives are actively working leads, reviewing evidence and speaking to witnesses," Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Alex Ruiz said as investigators canvassed nearby businesses for surveillance footage and collected video recorded by witnesses.

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Ruiz said investigators are continuing to review footage from the scene and urged the community to report takeover activity before crowds grow too large for deputies to quickly control.

"Getting the community to call us out before it builds into a large crowd where we can’t control it with a few deputies," Ruiz said.

The Rosemead shooting comes weeks after another violent street takeover near Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, where a crowd smashed windows and forced its way into a luxury apartment building. One person was stabbed in that incident.

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That earlier takeover prompted condemnation from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who called for tougher enforcement and warned that participants would face arrest.

Although Rosemead is outside Los Angeles city limits, Sunday’s shooting quickly drew political reaction as officials and residents alike voiced concern about the spread of increasingly violent street takeovers across the region.

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For neighbors living near Sunday’s scene, the fear was more immediate and likely to drive more out of the area.

"This is very scary," the resident told Fox 11. "That’s why I’m moving. I’m not staying here."