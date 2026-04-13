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Los Angeles

LA-area street takeover shooting caught on camera; locals scared, vow to move

Witnesses provide accounts of 'scary' incident, vow to move: 'I’m not staying here'

By Eric Mack Fox News
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4 hospitalized in Los Angeles after gunfire during street takeover Video

4 hospitalized in Los Angeles after gunfire during street takeover

Chaos erupts amid a Los Angeles street takeover that left four hospitalized Sunday morning. (Anonymous via Storyful)

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Four people were hospitalized after gunfire broke out during a Los Angeles County street takeover early Sunday, authorities said, the latest violent episode tied to illegal gatherings that have drawn renewed scrutiny.

"I'm moving, definitely," a woman who leaves near the Rosemead incident told Fox 11 Los Angeles. "That's scary. I come from San Marino — I don't belong here."

The shooting happened around 2 a.m. local time Sunday, as cellphone video captured a large crowd fleeing as shots rang out. All four victims are expected to survive, according to authorities.

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Onlookers record a car doing donuts in an intersection.

Gunfire during a street takeover in Los Angeles County early Sunday led to four people being hospitalized. (Anonymous via Storyful)

"It's disturbing, it's loud, and now they're shooting," the woman added. "It's ridiculous."

Authorities have not announced any arrests.

"Detectives are actively working leads, reviewing evidence and speaking to witnesses," Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Alex Ruiz said as investigators canvassed nearby businesses for surveillance footage and collected video recorded by witnesses.

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People hang out the window of a car as it drifts.

Footage from Los Angeles County early Sunday showed chaos in the streets, with audible gunfire ringing out as people fled. (Anonymous via Storyful)

Ruiz said investigators are continuing to review footage from the scene and urged the community to report takeover activity before crowds grow too large for deputies to quickly control.

"Getting the community to call us out before it builds into a large crowd where we can’t control it with a few deputies," Ruiz said.

The Rosemead shooting comes weeks after another violent street takeover near Crypto.com Arena in downtown Los Angeles, where a crowd smashed windows and forced its way into a luxury apartment building. One person was stabbed in that incident.

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A car with people hanging out of it drifts through an intersection as people look on.

Police are investigating after a shooting took place during a street takeover in Los Angeles County early Sunday, with four victims suffering injuries. (Anonymous via Storyful)

That earlier takeover prompted condemnation from Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, who called for tougher enforcement and warned that participants would face arrest.

Although Rosemead is outside Los Angeles city limits, Sunday’s shooting quickly drew political reaction as officials and residents alike voiced concern about the spread of increasingly violent street takeovers across the region.

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For neighbors living near Sunday’s scene, the fear was more immediate and likely to drive more out of the area.

"This is very scary," the resident told Fox 11. "That’s why I’m moving. I’m not staying here."

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.
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