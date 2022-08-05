Kyrsten Sinema makes spending bill decision, parade terror in New Mexico and more top headlines

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

SHOW ME THE MONEY - Major holdout Democrat agrees to controversial spending bill, sets up VP Harris as tiebreaker. Continue reading …

PARADE TERROR - People sent scrambling for fear as an SUV speeds through the crowd. Continue reading …

MEMBERSHIP REVOKED? - Paul Pelosi may face another new punishment over DUI arrest. Continue reading …

FOREIGN POLICY PROBLEMS - Brittney Griner’s sentence puts spotlight back on strained US-Russia relations. Continue reading …

'TIME TO TRANSFORM'- Man who was behind bars for bank robbery explains what needs to change with America's prisons. Continue reading …

POLITICS

PUNCH IN THE WALLET - How Democrats' beefed-up IRS could hurt low-income Americans. Continue reading …

NOT HIS VIEW - Ron DeSantis didn't know staff declined 'The View' invite, has no interest in 'partisan corporate media.' Continue reading …

‘VOTE-A-RAMA’ - Republicans looking to make major moves on immigration and border security. Continue reading …

‘SIGNIFICANT ISSUES’ - FBI chief makes surprising admission when asked if southern border is secure. Continue reading …

MEDIA

CPAC ATTENDEES BLAST ‘VIEW’ - Conservatives not thrilled with daytime talk show's allegedly conservative new hosts. Continue reading …

LAYING DOWN THE LAW - Twitter reacts to DeSantis ousting state attorney who defied abortion law. Continue reading …

WAGE WOES - CNN’s Dana Bash blames pay gap for Brittney Griner's Russia arrest. Continue reading …

ECONOMIC ‘VIBE-CESSSION’ - New York Times guest writer says, 'The vibes in the economy are… weird.' Continue reading …

PRIME TIME

JESSE WATTERS - Liberal mayors are blaming Greg Abbott for bussing migrants to their cities. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Western governments rarely fight back when George Soros interferes. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Anyone with a pulse can see that Joe Biden is physically and mentally just gone. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - Does this look like the record of someone with waning political influence? Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

FELINE HEROIC - Brave cat helped prevent robbery, possibly even saved owner's life. Continue reading …

BROTHERHOOD OF MOTORCYCLES - Meet the American who founded the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Continue reading …

STAR STEPPING UP - From Tom Cruise to Clint Eastwood: A look at real-life celebrity heroes. Continue reading …

THE RISE OF FENTANYL - How overdoses of a dangerous drug are claiming thousands of American lives. Continue reading …

FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

THE LAST WORD

"You can't make this up. Anyone with a pulse can see that Joe Biden is physically, mentally just gone, out of it completely. Now his naive policies are even worse."

- SEAN HANNITY

