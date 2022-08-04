Twitter reacts to DeSantis ousting state attorney who refused to enforce law

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The news that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was suspending a state attorney accused of choosing ideology instead of enforcing the law Thursday reverberated across Twitter.

DeSantis suspended 13th circuit state attorney Andrew Warren after he had pledged not to enforce laws restricting child sex change surgeries and abortions.

DeSantis told Fox News in an exclusive interview, "We had the individual here from Hillsborough County say and signed letters that there are certain laws he just won't enforce and won't prosecuted," he added that "States attorneys that put their ideology over the rule of law are not satisfying their oath of office."

The decision sent shock waves across Twitter, with many conservative leaders and commentators sharing their approval.

"@GovRonDeSantis is taking Soros funded woke prosecutors head on by suspending them pending removal from office by the FL Senate. Hillsborough County's @AndrewWarrenFL is his first example and it's glorious," conservative commentator John Cardillo.

Cardillo added further the entire conservative movement can follow DeSantis’ lead: "@GovRonDeSantis didn't just suspend a woke prosecutor today. In doing so he also ensured law and order and election integrity on the western end of the I4 Corridor, one of FL's most critical electoral geographies. Every other GOP politician must follow DeSantis's lead."

Florida congressional candidate Anthony Sabatini also offered kudos to DeSantis, slamming Warren for his conduct, tweeting, "Glad to see Pro-Crime Leftist psychopath Andrew Warren removed from office. Thank you @GovRonDeSantis!"

Conservative TV and ratio personality Ford O’Connell praised DeSantis and warned that Warren is part of a much larger problem for the United States: "Way to go, @GovRonDeSantis. Soros DA’s are destroying USA. ‘DeSantis boots woke prosecutor for failing to enforce state laws.’"

Some Twitter users condemned DeSantis, however.

Liberal commentator Nathan Schneider claimed that the incident was an example of "American Nazism" and warned that "Germans who resisted Hitler were also considered the enemy. @GovRonDeSantis is following in the footsteps of every fascist regime throughout history." He also proclaimed, "In Florida, we will not allow a wannabe dictator violate women's reproductive rights and destroy Democracy."

Warren himself also took to Twitter to slam DeSantis for ousting him.

"Today’s political stunt is an illegal overreach that continues a dangerous pattern by Ron DeSantis of using his office to further his own political ambition. It spits in the face of the voters of Hillsborough County who have twice elected me to serve *them*, not Ron DeSantis," Warren tweeted.