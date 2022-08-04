Jesse Watters: Liberal mayors are blaming Abbott for bussing migrants to their cities

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacted to liberal mayors being overwhelmed by the amount of migrants flocking to their cities on " Jesse Watters Primetime ."

JESSE WATTERS: Liberals love a radical agenda until it inconveniences them. They want to defund the police until their city gets burned down. They want green energy, but don't ask them to give up their private planes and SUVs. And they totally support open borders and sanctuary cities until a surge of migrants come to their backyard. This was D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in 2017.

MAYOR MURIEL BOWSER: I can't say it any more clearly of what it means for Washington, D.C., to be a sanctuary city.

But now that her city is flooded with migrants, she's begging for the National Guard.

New York Mayor Eric Adams is begging for federal help too, as hundreds of migrants have overwhelmed the city 's homeless shelters.

You'd think they'd blame Joe Biden's broken border policies for their newfound humanitarian crises, but they're blaming Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for bussing migrants to their cities. And The New York Times, who is finally waking up to the migrant crisis, is blaming the Republican governors, too.