Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day …



Kyrsten Sinema's backing of filibuster sparks liberal-media meltdown

Liberal pundits melted down Thursday after U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., said she would not vote to weaken the Senate's 60-vote filibuster threshold, bucking her party leaders yet again and dealing a major blow to Democrats' election reform effort.

"There's no need for me to restate my longstanding support for the 60-vote threshold to pass legislation. There's no need for me to restate its role in protecting our country from wild reversals of federal policy," Sinema said. "This week's harried discussions about Senate rules are but a poor substitute for what I believe could have and should have been a thoughtful public debate at any time over the past year."

The remarks match Sinema's long-held stance on the filibuster and effectively put a potential final nail in the coffin of Democrats' longshot effort to pass two elections bills over unified Senate GOP opposition.

Liberal pundits and columnists didn’t hide their disdain for the Democratic lawmaker. Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin, who has become known for her pivot to boosting Democrats after once holding conservative views, called Sinema's decision "worse than incoherent or cowardice."

"Sinema is effectively asking the authors of Jim Crow and vote-rigging to give their permission for her to stop it. This is worse than incoherent or cowardice," Rubin tweeted. "It's a moral disgrace. Ask the segregationists for permission to vote for Civil Rights Act?" CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.



In other developments:

- Kyrsten Sinema a ‘traitor’ to John Lewis for supporting filibuster, New York Democrat says

- Manchin, Sinema meet with Biden to discuss stalled election bills

- ACLU staffer on Sinema's emotional floor speech defending filibuster: 'We’re breaking her, keep going'

- Sinema doubles down on filibuster support, dealing likely fatal blow to Dems' election bills

- Manchin declares he will not vote to eliminate or weaken the filibuster

- Rick Scott: Biden and Schumer's shameless filibuster hypocrisy

GOP senator plans ‘Fauci Act’ legislation after doctor called him a ‘moron’

U.S. Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is planning to introduce legislation named after Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nation's top infectious diseases expert made headlines for calling Marshall "a moron" on a hot mic earlier this week.

Marshall's bill, which will be titled the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act, will mandate that the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) provide a list of all confidential filers within the government whose financial disclosures are not public, as first reported by The Hill.

Fauci and Marshall sparred Tuesday on Capitol Hill when the senator asked about Fauci’s financial interests.

In a letter to Fauci, Marshall cited a New York Post article in which a Fauci spokesperson was unable to produce the financial disclosures that Fauci claimed were public. A Forbes article reported that Fauci’s salary, stock, bond and royalty payments for this year and last year were not available to the public. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Lawsuit filed against HHS seeks Fauci’s calendar entries at start of pandemic

- Republicans investigating COVID-19 origins slam Biden admin's 'unsatisfactory responses'

- Dr. Oz challenges 'petty tyrant' Fauci to a debate in 'Kilmeade Show' interview

- ABC News fuels Fauci's claims about Sen. Rand Paul's attacks against him are responsible for ongoing threats

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby indicted on federal charges

Baltimore State's Attorney Marilyn Mosby was indicted by a grand jury on federal charges Thursday, accused of lying on a mortgage application when using coronavirus hardship as a reason to take money out of her city retirement account.

Mosby faces charges of making false mortgage applications and perjury, which both relate to vacation home purchases in Florida.

According to court documents, Mosby allegedly lied when citing coronavirus hardship as a reason to make withdraws from her city retirement account.

Mosby allegedly certified that she met at least one qualification for distribution under the CARES Act and "affirm[ed] under penalties for perjury the statements and acknowledgments made in this request."

She allegedly requested two one-time withdrawals of $40,000 and $50,000 out of her city retirement account, resulting in deposits of $36,000 and $45,000 into her bank account. The court documents allege that Mosby used the money for down-payments on two separate vacation homes in Florida. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.

In other developments:

- VP Harris was ‘inspiration’ for indicted Baltimore official: ‘Mo Marilyn Mosby without Kamala Harris’

- Baltimore arsonist surprised by own plea deal says he ‘shouldn’t be out' of jail

- Baltimore police officer shot in head is dead after taken off life support

- Baltimore mayor walks away after reporter questions his crime-drop claims

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- Pennsylvania Republicans to draft bill to relocate migrants on Biden DHS flights to Delaware

- Bernie Sanders says Democratic Party has 'turned its back' on working Americans

- Texas judge finds no probable cause in case of mom who had COVID-positive son in trunk

- Days after Lightfoot calls smash-and-grab victim ‘idiot,’ Chicago cites him for multiple violations: Report

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- Kroger's King Soopers workers strike at nearly 80 stores as talks stall

- Biden chooses 3 for Fed board, including first Black woman

- China's trade surplus surges to record $676.4B in 2021

- Despite SCOTUS ruling, Citigroup stands by Friday vaccination deadline

- CVS, Walgreens, Target, other major retailers targeted in multi-state theft ring

SOME PARTING WORDS

Harmeet Dhillon, CEO of the Center for American Liberty, praised the Supreme Court's decision to block President Biden’s vaccine mandate on large businesses on Thursday night’s "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Dhillon called the ruling a "reprieve" for millions of American workers whose livelihoods were on the line.

"This is a very important ruling and it is indeed a reprieve for the millions of Americans who work for employers who do not wish to impose this mandate on their workers," Dhillon, who represented a client in the case, told the Fox host.

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel and Fox Business Network.

This edition of Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! Have a great holiday weekend, stay safe and we’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.