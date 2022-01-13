Republican Sen. Marshall plans to introduce 'Fauci Act' after doctor called him a 'moron'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., is planning to introduce legislation named after Dr. Anthony Fauci after the nation's top infectious disease expert made headlines for calling Marshall "a moron" on a hot mic earlier this week.

Marshall's bill, which will be titled the Financial Accountability for Uniquely Compensated Individuals (FAUCI) Act, will mandate that the Office of Government Ethics (OGE) provide a list of all confidential filers within the government whose financial disclosures are not public, as first reported by The Hill.

Fauci and Marshall sparred Tuesday on Capitol Hill when the senator asked about Fauci’s financial interests.

In a letter to Fauci, Marshall cited a New York Post article in which a Fauci spokesperson was unable to produce the disclosures that Fauci claimed were public. A Forbes article reported that Fauci’s salary, stock, bond purchases and royalty payments for this year and last year are not available to the public.

FAUCI ON HOT MIC CALLS REPUBLICAN SENATOR A 'MORON' AFTER QUESTION ON INVESTMENT DISCLOSURES

"As the highest-paid employee in the entire federal government," Marshall asked, "yes or no, would you be willing to submit to Congress and the public a financial disclosure that includes your past and current investments?"

"I don't understand why you're asking me that question," Fauci replied. "My financial disclosure is public knowledge and has been so for the last 37 years or so, 35 years."

Following their exchange, Fauci's mic caught him saying, "What a moron, Jesus Christ!"

In a previous statement given to Fox News related to the clash between Marshall and Fauci, the NIAID said, "Dr. Fauci and all directors of NIH Institutes and Centers are public report filers due to the responsibilities of their positions pursuant to the last criteria listed in 5 CFR 2634.202(c): ‘and each officer or employee in any other position determined by the Director of the Office of Government Ethics to be of equal classification.’"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In November, Rep. Chris Stewart, R-Utah, and Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, also introduced legislation in Congress named after Fauci. The FAUCI Act, or the Fairness and Accountability in Underwriting Chinese Institutions Act, would ban U.S. funding for gain-of-function research in China.

Fox News' Andrew Mark Miller contributed to this report.