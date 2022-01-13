Dr. Oz challenges 'petty tyrant' Fauci to a debate in 'Kilmeade Show' interview

Dr. Mehmet Oz on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" Thursday slammed "petty tyrant" Dr. Anthony Fauci and challenged him to a debate. Oz, who is running for Senate in Pennsylvania, called out the Biden administration and public health officials for failing to focus on therapeutics in the battle against COVID.

FAUCI: REPORTS OF MILDER COVID VARIANT SHOULDN'T BE TAKEN AS SIGNAL US CAN LESSEN RESTRICTIONS

DR. OZ: He is the J. Edgar Hoover of public health. He's a petty tyrant that has had all kinds of interactions with the media and uses them as allies to shut down dissent and debate. It's shameful.

…

I'm calling Fauci out for a debate. I'm challenging. Just go head-to-head with me or anybody, frankly, on the merits of these arguments because it's indefensible. This is just gross incompetence. I mean borderline malpractice that we don't have solutions for Americans where their lives are being threatened. Older Americans were vulnerable by this virus, but the vast majority of people, of course, aren't, it's relatively benign. But older Americans are at risk if we cannot get them life-saving solutions that have been around for more than a year.

