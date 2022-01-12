ABC News fuels Fauci's claims about Sen. Rand Paul's attacks against him are responsible for ongoing threats

ABC News appeared to have taken the side of Dr. Anthony Fauci, who accused Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky. fueling the ongoing threats against him.

During the Senate hearing on Tuesday, Fauci sparred with the Republican, who blasted the top health official for targeting scientists who opposed the Biden administration's handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

MAINSTREAM MEDIA DRAGS RAND PAUL FOR FIERY EXCHANGE WITH FAUCI: ‘INSANE, ATROCIOUS VITRIOL’

Fauci not only dismissed Paul's charges as "completely untrue" but lobbed his own accusations against the lawmaker, saying his attacks "kindles the crazies out there," which the NIAID director directly linked to "threats upon my life, harassment of my family and my children… because people are lying about me." He also swiped Paul for fundraising off of his attacks on Fauci on his campaign website that calls for the Biden official's firing.

On Tuesday's "World News Tonight," ABC News offered an extensive report about the heated exchange, which was unabashedly slanted in favor of the medical bureaucrat.

"There was also an unexpected and very heated moment today on the Hill, Dr. Fauci talking about the threats against his family describing them, the man stopped in Iowa and what that man told authorities," ABC News anchor David Muir told viewers. "And today when Kentucky Senator Rand Paul accused Dr. Fauci of trying to destroy the reputation of other scientists who disagree with him, Dr. Fauci is saying that kind of misinformation has led to threats on his life and his family."

RAND PAUL AND ANTHONY FAUCI DEBACLE REFLECTS OUR OWN STATE OF DISARRAY

Mary Bruce, ABC News' senior White House correspondent, kicked off her report saying that Fauci was "fed up" with Sen. Paul, "saying his repeated and false attacks are putting Fauci's life at risk."

Bruce then detailed the arrest of a California man armed with an AR-15 who alleged he was heading to Washington D.C. to kill Fauci among others.

"As the public face of the pandemic response, Fauci has become a frequent target," Bruce reported. "He's previously described a terrifying experience opening an anonymous letter delivered to his office, only to be covered in a cloud of white powder he thought might have been a deadly substance. It was later found not to be hazardous."

RAND PAUL RIPS FAUCI FOLLOWING LATEST HEARING FIREWORKS: HE DOESN'T WANT TO DEBATE BECAUSE HE ‘IS SCIENCE’

"Fauci today accusing the Republican senator of spreading dangerous lies for his own political gain," Bruce added.

While concluding her report, Bruce acknowledged Paul "disputed Fauci's claims" but added "the senator is already trying to fundraise off of this heated exchange with Dr. Fauci."

Kelley Paul, wife of Sen. Paul, fired back at Fauci for "whining" about threats while being grilled by the Kentucy senator.

"Dr. Fauci, instead of explaining why you conspired to do a "devastating public takedown" of Stanford/Harvard epidemiologists, you whined about threats… when you’ve been shot at, assaulted/seriously injured, had fake anthrax sent, and been mobbed and spit on… get back to me," Paul tweeted.