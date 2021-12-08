Expand / Collapse search
Baltimore Crime and Corruption
Published

Baltimore mayor walks away after reporter questions his crime-drop claims

Homicides are up 3% from last year

By Andrew Mark Miller | Fox News
Baltimore’s Democratic mayor claimed that violent crime is down in his city and walked away from a reporter when pressed as to why assaults were not being factored into the total violent crime count.

"Total violent crime is down because violent crime is down," Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott told FOX 45 Baltimore’s Mikenzie Frost this week. "What you’re doing is playing with the number. We’re looking at violent crime and how it’s considered by the federal government and the FBI. That’s how we determine it’s down."

BALTIMORE MD - DECEMBER 18 Mayor Brandon Scott exits his vehicle to pick up lunch on December 18 in Baltimore, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Robinson Chavez/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

BALTIMORE MOTHER SPEAKS OUT AFTER DAUGHTER SHOT WHILE VISITING RELATIVES: 'THE CITY HAS GONE ABSOLUTELY CRAZY'

When Frost pressed the mayor about the data only being down when assaults are not included, the mayor walked away without answering the question.

Online statistics show that homicides were up 3% last month from the same time the previous year. While non-fatal shootings are down from last year, violent crime is only down when common assaults are not factored in. 

OFF-DUTY BALTIMORE POLICE OFFICER SHOOTS, KILLS SUSPECT LINKED TO AT LEAST 2 DEATHS

BALTIMORE, MD - APRIL 17: A Baltimore police officer posts himself near the intersection of W. North Avenue and Pennsylvania Avenue in West Baltimore, MD, on Friday, April 17, 2020. (Photo by Jahi Chikwendiu/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Homicides, carjackings, aggravated assaults, and bank robberies have all increased compared to the same time last year.

Mayor Scott’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.

File photo - a man sits on a park bench overlooking Baltimore harbor and skyline, Baltimore, Maryland. 

"I don’t understand; the whole damn city don’t understand what’s going on," Karen Henry, mother of 31-year-old Sinai Williams, who was severely wounded when she was struck by a stray bullet while walking to a store in Baltimore last month, told FOX 45 Baltimore. "We’re all gone amok; the city has gone absolutely crazy."

"It’s out of control," Henry added before criticizing the mayor’s office. "They know it’s out of control. It’s like nobody has any answers. Brandon has a five-year plan, [his crime-fighting initiative] but a five-year plan is not going to work. We need help now. How many communities, how many tears does a person have to cry before they get it right? They’re not getting it right."

Andrew Mark Miller is a writer at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter @andymarkmiller and email tips to AndrewMark.Miller@Fox.com

 

