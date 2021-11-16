Kyle Rittenhouse verdict watch: Accused Kenosha shooter randomly picks 12 jurors to deliberate

KENOSHA, Wis. – Seven women and five men, including one person of color, have been randomly selected to decide the fate of accused Kenosha, Wisconsin , shooter Kyle Rittenhouse.

Rittenhouse, 18, could be seen reaching into a wooden tumbler on Tuesday morning to pick six numbers representing those of the 18 jurors who listened to the trial who would not move ahead with deliberations. Rittenhouse’s defense team placed 18 pieces of paper containing the numbers representing each member of the panel, all 18 of whom sat through the two weeks of trial.

Rittenhouse picked numbers 11, 58, 14, 45, 9 and 52, who will remain inside the room to wait out results. The remaining 12 jurors left the courtroom soon after to begin their deliberations.

RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: JURY DELIBERATIONS BEGIN: LIVE UPDATES

NANCY GRACE DOES A DEEP-DIVE INTO KYLE RITTENHOUSE CASE: 'HOW DID THAT HAPPEN?'

Shortly before the jury left, those seated inside the courtroom could hear chants coming from protesters outside.

The jury will not be sequestered during their deliberations, which will last as long or as short as they decide they need. The decision against sequestration leaves the 12-person panel susceptible to potential exposure from outside factors, including news media or encounters with members of the public.

KYLE RITTENHOUSE TRIAL: JURY TO BEGIN DELIBERATIONS AFTER PROSECUTION AND DEFENSE MAKE CLOSING ARGUMENTS

Judge Bruce Schroeder has said the jury will deliberate each day as needed until roughly 5 p.m. ET, with a 45- to 60-minute lunch break scheduled for 12:45 p.m. ET.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Rittenhouse faces up to life in prison if convicted of the highest charge. He faces charges including first-degree intentional homicide, attempted first-degree intentional homicide; first-degree reckless homicide; and recklessly endangering safety.

Rittenhouse’s defense attorneys have repeatedly argued that he was acting in self-defense. Meanwhile, prosecutors argued that Rittenhouse provoked the attacks.