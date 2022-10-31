Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

KY police officer killed after being hit by pickup truck in possible DUI crash

Associated Press
A Kentucky police officer was killed Sunday when his vehicle was hit by a pickup truck whose driver was suspected of being under the influence of alcohol, authorities said.

London Police Officer Logan K. Medlock, 26, died in the crash, which took place at about 12:50 a.m., the Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

Medlock was on duty and driving through an intersection in London when his Dodge Charger police cruiser was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck, police said.

Medlock, of Keavy, died on the scene of the crash. The driver of the pickup truck, Casey P. Byrd, 36, was not injured, police said.

A Kentucky police officer was killed after a pickup truck driver, who was accused of being under the influence, crashed into his vehicle.

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor in the crash, police said. Byrd, of Oneida, Tennessee, was charged with murder of a police officer and using a motor vehicle under the influence, police said.

Byrd was being held in the Laurel County Correctional Center, online records showed. Records did not show if Byrd had a lawyer to speak on his behalf about the charges Sunday.


 