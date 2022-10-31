Expand / Collapse search
Kentucky
Published

$200M to be spent on 408 projects to help provide clean drinking water in Kentucky communities

KY water, sewer line projects will benefit 1,500 unserved homes, 38,000 underserved homes

Associated Press
More than $200 million will be spent on 408 projects that will help provide clean drinking water in communities across Kentucky, officials said.

The projects will provide clean drinking water and improve water and sewer infrastructure in 102 counties, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a statement last week. That includes water and sewer line projects that will benefit 1,500 unserved homes and 38,000 underserved homes, officials said. Along with projects that expand service, the funding will go toward several other additions and improvements.

" Once we allocate all the Cleaner Water funds from this round, every county will have funding to help improve their water infrastructure," Beshear said.

Multiple Kentucky programs are receiving a total of more than $200 million to improve the drinking water in communities across the state.

All grant awardees must obligate the funds by the end of 2024.