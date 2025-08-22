Kohberger's lawyers didn't want him called 'psychopath,' but he searched the term regularly

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bryan Kohberger's lawyers didn't want prosecutors to describe him as a "psychopath" or in other specific terms if his case went to trial – but the criminology Ph.D. student turned mass murderer regularly searched for the phrase, according to digital forensics experts who dug into his phone and computer.

"On his PC (personal computer), psychopath was a normal word that he typed into a browser," said Heather Barnhart, senior director of forensic research at Cellebrite. "But he could have said it was for his major or research."

In addition to frequent searches for the phrase and related terms like "psychopaths paranoid," he also looked up wiretapping, and spent Christmas night reading in depth about serial killers.

BRYAN KOHBERGER FLEXED LIKE 'AMERICAN PSYCHO' AND SPENT CHRISTMAS NIGHT READING ABOUT SERIAL KILLERS

"He became paranoid," Barnhart said.

Before Kohberger pleaded guilty, his lawyers had asked the court to block prosecutors from referring to the word "murder," his "bushy eyebrows" or from using the terms "psychopath" and "sociopath" in front of jurors.

"To label Mr. Kohberger as a ‘murderer,’ the alleged weapon consistent with an empty sheath as a ‘murder weapon,’ or to assert that any of the four decedents was 'murdered' by Mr. Kohberger denies his right to a fair trial and the right to be presumed innocent," his attorney, Anne Taylor, argued in court filings unsealed in March.

BRYAN KOHBERGER CALLED HIS MOM WHILE RETURNING TO IDAHO MURDER SCENE THE NEXT DAY, EXPERT REVEALS

Further, according to Taylor, using words like "psychopath" and "sociopath" to refer to the quadruple murderer would have amounted to "name calling" and "unfairly prejudicial" if the case had gone to trial.

He pleaded guilty to four counts of first-degree murder last month after his lawyers failed to convince the judge to toss key evidence or to take the potential death penalty off the table.

BRYAN KOHBERGER PLEADED GUILTY TO IDAHO STUDENT MURDERS, BUT THESE KEY QUESTIONS REMAIN UNANSWERED

The analysis of Kohberger's computer found that he successfully wiped some key information – including details that could have explained a motive, according to Barnhart's husband, Jared Barnhart, who also works at Cellebrite.

He used software to fully delete files and also cleared his Google Chrome browser history from Oct. 12 through Nov. 16. The murders took place around 4 a.m. on Nov. 13.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I think that's the most important point to me, is he cleaned up what was probably the story all the victims' families need to hear, right?" Barnhart told Fox News Digital. "The why, the how. Why my kid? All of that is gone. And we tried like crazy to find something, you know, to tell these families, and it just isn't there."