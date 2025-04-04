Expand / Collapse search
Karen Read

Karen Read appeals double jeopardy ruling to US Supreme Court

Read's defense has claimed jurors agreed unanimously on 2 charges while deadlocking on a 3rd

By Michael Ruiz , Andrew Fone Fox News
Published
With jury selection underway for her second murder trial in the death of Boston Police Officer John O'Keefe, attorneys for Karen Read are appealing a lower court's ruling that she is not facing double jeopardy to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Read's first trial ended with a mistrial last year, but her lawyers have argued that the jury agreed unanimously that she was not guilty of two of the three charges, including the most serious of murder, and that keeping those on the books for her second trial is unconstitutionally placing her on trial twice for the same crime.

This agreement was unannounced at trial, however.

Karen Read leaves court for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Boston police officer, John O'Keefe

Karen Read exits Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts, on Wednesday, April 2, 2025. (Dario Alequin for Fox News Digital)

According to the 149-page filing, Read's lawyers are presenting the high court with two questions:

  1. Whether a final and unanimous, but unannounced, decision by a jury following trial that the prosecution failed to prove a defendant guilty of a charged offense constitutes an acquittal precluding retrial under the Double Jeopardy Clause. 
  2. Whether a defendant who produces credible evidence of such a final, unanimous, and unannounced acquittal is entitled to a post-trial hearing to substantiate the fact of such acquittal.

Officer John O’Keefe poses for his official headshot

Officer John O’Keefe poses for his official headshot. O’Keefe’s girlfriend, Karen Reed, is currently on trial for murder after he was found dead outside a Massachusetts home in January 2022. (Boston Police Department)

The Fifth Amendment guarantees constitutional protection from facing double jeopardy – trial or punishment for the same offense twice.

After a mistrial, a retrial can normally proceed – but Read's lawyers argue the unique circumstances in her case place her under double jeopardy on the two charges jurors agreed on but did not announce.

A close-up of John O'Keefe snugging up against Karen Read who is pulling down a face mask.

Karen Read and John O'Keefe pose in an undated photo. (Karen Read)

Over days of stalled deliberations, jurors repeatedly sent notes to the court explaining they were at an impasse, and Judge Beverly Cannone instructed them to keep trying. Deliberations began on June 25, 2024. By July 1, with jurors still deadlocked, the judge declared a mistrial.

In their appeal, Read's lawyers said the judge did not give counsel for either side the opportunity to speak and dismissed the jury without asking them if they were locked on all charges or any charges individually. 

Karen Read sits in court during jury selection at Norfolk County Superior Court

Karen Read sits in court during jury selection at Norfolk County Superior Court on Thursday, April 18, 2024 in Dedham, Massachusetts, for her first trial. (David McGlynn/New York Post via AP, Pool)

The next day, a juror identified as Juror A contacted Read's attorney, Alan Jackson, and told him that the panel had "unanimously agreed that Karen Read is not guilty of Count 1 (second-degree murder)," according to the lawsuit.

Text messages purportedly sent from Juror B expressed similar claims, according to the lawsuit. Jurors C and D also reached out to Read's team with similar versions of events, according to the filing. 

Additionally, at least one juror said it in a voicemail for prosecutors.

Karen Read smiles as defense attorney David Yannett speaks to reporters in front of Norfolk Superior Court

Karen Read smiles as defense attorney David Yannetti speaks to reporters in front of Norfolk Superior Court after the judge declared a mistrial after jurors were unable to reach a verdict following a two-month trial on Monday, July 1, 2024 in Dedham, Massachusetts. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

"It was not guilty on second degree," Juror B wrote in a text shared with another Read attorney, David Yannetti. "And split in half for the second charge…I thought the prosecution didn’t prove the case. No one thought she hit him on purpose or even thought she hit him on purpose."

In a phone conversation, Read's lawyers claim Juror B clarified the second sentence of that text, saying it should have read, "No one thought she hit him on purpose or even knew that she had hit him."

Judge Beverly Cannone looks over the verdict slip

Judge Beverly Cannone looks over the verdict slip the jurors have to fill out when they reach a verdict in Karen Read's murder trial on Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at Norfolk Superior Court in Dedham, Massachusetts. (Greg Derr/The Patriot Ledger via AP, Pool)

The murder charge was "off the table," according to the filing, and Juror A also said jurors agreed that Read was not guilty of leaving the scene.

Read was arrested on charges of drunken driving, manslaughter and leaving the scene of an accident, and later indicted for the additional charge of second-degree murder after she allegedly backed into O'Keefe outside a party and drove away, leaving him to die on the ground in a snowstorm.

If her appeal is successful, she would just face the manslaughter charge.

Karen Read in court for the murder of her ex-boyfriend, Boston police officer, John O'Keefe

Karen Read appears with her attorneys, Alan Jackson and David Yannetti, during the first day of jury selection at Norfolk Superior Court on Tuesday, April 1, 2025 in Dedham, Massachusetts. (Nancy Lane/The Boston Herald via AP, Pool)

Appellate courts in Massachusetts have already denied her request, finding that because no verdict had been read in court, she was not acquitted of any charges and is not facing double jeopardy. Her legal team turned to the nation's highest court this week, asking them to review a lower court's decision and for a post-trial hearing on the matter. 

Read could face life in prison if convicted of second-degree murder at her second trial, which began Tuesday. She has pleaded not guilty and denied involvement in O'Keefe's death, with her defense presenting her as a scapegoat being framed by the alleged true killers.