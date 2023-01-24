Kansas man dies after dog steps on rifle, causing it to fire: reports

A man was killed in Kansas Saturday after a dog stepped on a rifle, causing it to discharge, according to local reports.

The bizarre occurrence happened around 9:40 a.m. in a pickup truck on the 1600 block of East 80th Street near Wellington, a rural area about 46 miles south of Wichita, KSNT reported.

The dog, investigators believe, stepped on the rifle in the back of the truck, causing it to fire and hit the man, who was riding in the front passenger seat, the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office told KWCH.

Another person was in the driver’s seat but was unharmed.

Emergency medical personnel administered CPR on the passenger. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Authorities have not released the man’s identity, saying only that he was in his early 30s.

No further details were released about who owned the truck or the dog. Fox News Digital has reached out to the Sumner County Sheriff’s Office for more information.