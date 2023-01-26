Expand / Collapse search
Kansas
Published

Kansas man charged in fire that killed 2 small children and girlfriend

KS man Kyle Tyler charged with aggravated child endangerment, aggravated arson

Associated Press
A Kansas man has been charged with three counts of first-degree murder after his girlfriend and two young girls died in a house fire.

Kyle J. Tyler, 32, was also charged Wednesday with two counts of aggravated child endangerment and one count of aggravated arson, Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said.

A fire at a Topeka home on Jan. 20 killed Genny L. Fitzpatrick, 30; Peyton L. Tyler, 9; and Kourtney K. Tyler, 1, all of Topeka.

KANSAS MAN DIES AFTER DOG STEPS ON RIFLE, CAUSING IT TO FIRE: REPORTS

A Kansas man was charged for his involvement in a fire that killed two children and his girlfriend. Kyle Tyler was found on the back porch while the victims were burning inside. 

The house was fully in flames when firefighters arrived. Kagay said the three victims were inside the house and Kyle Tyler was found outside on the rear deck.

Preliminary results indicate the victims died from smoke inhalation, Kagay said. Firefighters extinguished a "major fire" upstairs and a second fire that had been started in the basement, he said.

Kyle Tyler was treated for smoke inhalation before he was arrested. He's being held on $1 million bond.

A public defender listed in court records as Tyler's attorney was not available for comment on Thursday.