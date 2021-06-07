Kamala Harris forced to return to Maryland on way to Guatemala due to 'technical issue'

Good morning and welcome to Fox News First. Here's what you need to know as you start your day



Kamala Harris’ diplomatic trip to Latin America gets off to bumpy start as plane forced to turn around

Vice President Kamala Harris' diplomatic trip to Guatemala and Mexico got off to a bumpy start Sunday after her plane was forced to return to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland about 25 minutes after it had taken off.

Air Force Two landed safely. Spokesperson Symone Sanders told reporters the plane returned because of a "technical issue" and said there were no major safety concerns.

"I'm good, I'm good," Harris told reporters after getting off the plane. "We all said a little prayer, but we're good."

Harris later arrived in Guatemala's capital, where she was greeted by Guatemala's Minister of Foreign Affairs Pedro Brolo.

A video shared by Sanders on Twitter shows the vice president and Brolo waving to a crowd upon arrival.

Harris' two-day trip to Central America – her first foreign trip as vice president – is part of her efforts to lead diplomatic talks to tackle what the administration describes as the "root causes" of the crisis at the southern border.

President Joe Biden appointed Harris in March to lead the diplomatic outreach, just as the administration was dealing with a massive surge in migration at the border. CLICK HERE FOR MORE ON OUR TOP STORY.

In other developments:

- Kamala Harris' Mexico, Guatemala visit: Everything you need to know

- Harris to make anti-corruption efforts ‘front and center’ of visit to Guatemala, Mexico

- Harris announces business investments in Central America as part of migrant strategy

- Mayorkas defends handling of migrant crisis, claims 'the border is closed' amid GOP criticism

Former professor slams NYC psychiatrist who talked about shooting White people as 'unfit to practice medicine'

Former Princeton professor Dr. Carol Swain argued on "Fox & Friends Weekend" on Sunday that the New York City psychiatrist who told a Yale School of Medicine audience that she had fantasies of "unloading a revolver into the head of any White person" that got in her way is "unfit to practice medicine."

"She should not be practicing medicine," Swain told host Lawrence Jones. "What she says matters."

"There are lunatics that may be listening to her speech right now that will go out and act on her fantasy," Swain explained. "She has planted that in someone's mind."

Dr. Aruna Khilanani made the remarks at the Ivy League institution’s Child Study Center on April 6, adding that she’d walk away from the shooting "with a bounce in my step" and that White people "make my blood boil" and "are out of their minds and have been for a long time," the New York Post reported. Audio of the talk was posted on the substack online platform of former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss on Friday.

"That statement should have ended the career of that doctor because she is unfit to practice medicine," Swain said on Sunday.

"This is ridiculous, this is unprofessional, it's un-American, it's probably illegal. If not, it should be," she added.

Khilanani did not respond to Fox News’ request for comment. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- NYC shrink tells Yale audience she fantasizes about shooting White people in head

- Mom fights anti-White training in daughter’s kindergarten class: ‘They reduce everything down’ to skin color

California shooting: 2 arrested in road rage shooting death of 6-year-old, report

Two suspects were nabbed Sunday in connection to the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old being driven to school by his mother last month, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The station identified the suspects as Eriz Marcus Anthony, 24, and Lee Wynne, 23. The report said they were arrested at their homes in Costa Mesa and are expected to be charged with murder. California Highway Patrol did not respond to an email from Fox News.

The May 21 shooting death of Aiden Leos, 6, while his mother was driving him to school on the northbound 55 Freeway in Orange, has gripped the county and the reward for information reached $500,000. Joanna Cloonan, the boy’s mother, said she was cut off by a couple in what appeared to be a white Volkswagen. She said she heard a loud noise and her son, who was behind her, said, "Ow."

He had been shot. She pulled over as soon as she could. She called 911 and did her best to save him, but he was losing a lot of blood.

He was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Orange County where he was pronounced dead. CLICK HERE FOR MORE.



In other developments:

- Boy, 6, shot dead in California on way to school in apparent road-rage incident

- Aiden Leos shooting: Image of suspect vehicle in road rage killing released as California DA issues warning

- Reward in suspected road rage shooting of California 6-year-old up to $450,000

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



TODAY'S MUST-READS:

- In interview panned as 'bootlicking,' CNN's Stelter asks Jen Psaki to tell him what the media 'gets wrong'

- Texas woman arrested for posing as 13-year-old daughter to prove point on school shootings

- Florida man throws baby at deputies after high-speed chase

- ‘Damning’ science shows COVID-19 likely engineered in lab: experts

- Meghan Markle, Prince Harry say they 'were blessed' with their daughter's birth

- Mayweather, Paul exhibition fight goes the distance

THE LATEST FROM FOX BUSINESS:

- AT&T, Verizon push free iPhones for long-term customers

- Yellen says higher interest rates would be 'plus' for US

- Biden energy secretary makes startling admission about US power grids

- Colonial pipeline, GameStop hot seats ensure wild week on Wall Street

- Elon Musk hits brakes on Tesla Model S Plaid+ production

- Australian watchdog widens Crown casino probe, adds NZ-owned SkyCity



#TheFlashback: CLICK HERE to find out what happened on "This Day in History."



SOME PARTING WORDS

Mark Levin discussed what happens when district and city attorneys use their powers of office to advance their own personal political agendas on Sunday’s "Life, Liberty & Levin."

"We pride ourselves in this nation on being a nation of laws," Levin said, "We have something called due process – we have all kinds of systems in place to protect the individual. What happens when a district attorney in a city or an attorney general in a state use their power to advance a political agenda? Politicians dressed up as prosecutors. And what happens when one individual – a prominent individual – is focused on a target by an entire political party, including their prosecutors? Is that what we want in America?"

Not signed up yet for Fox News First? Click here to find out what you're missing.

Fox News’ Go Watch page is now available, providing visitors with Pay TV provider options in their area carrying Fox News Channel & Fox Business Network.

Fox News First was compiled by Fox News' Jack Durschlag. Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Tuesday.