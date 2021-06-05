NYC shrink tells Yale audience she fantasizes about shooting White people in head

A New York City-based psychiatrist told an audience at the Yale School of Medicine in April that she had fantasies of "unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way."

Dr. Aruna Khilanani spewed the race-hating virtual remarks — in which she also said she’d walk away from the shooting "with a bounce in my step" and that white people "make my blood boil" and "are out of their minds and have been for a long time" — at the Ivy League institution’s Child Study Center on April 6.

Audio of the talk was posted on the substack online platform of former New York Times opinion writer and editor Bari Weiss on Friday, along with an interview of Khilanani conducted by writer and podcaster Katie Herzog.

A flyer promoting the talk and posted online by Weiss titled the lecture, "The Psychopathic Problem of the White Mind" and included "learning objectives" such as "Set up white people’s absence of empathy towards black rage as a problem" and "Understand how white people are psychologically dependent on black rage."

Khilanani opened her remarks by telling the audience, "I’m gonna say a lot of things, and it will probably provoke a lot of responses, and I want you to just maybe observe them in yourself."

She then added "prayers up for DMX" before discussing what she described as the "intense rage and futility" people of color purportedly feel when talking to white people about racism.

"We are calm, we are giving, too giving, and then when we get angry, they use our responses as confirmation that we’re crazy or have emotional problems," Khilanani said. "It always ends that way, happens every time. Like a goddamn timer, you can count it down.

"Nothing makes me angrier than a white person who tells me not to be angry, because they have not seen real anger yet," she said — before talking about how she "systematically" cut off most of her former white friends "around five years ago.

"I stopped watching the news," Khilanani continued. "Once I started, I couldn’t stop.

"It was also a public service," she said. "I had fantasies of unloading a revolver into the head of any white person that got in my way, burying their body and wiping my bloody hands as I walked away relatively guiltless with a bounce in my step. Like I did the world a f–king favor."

Later in the talk, Khilanani claimed that conversing with white people about racial issues was "useless because they are at the wrong level of conversation.

"White people are out of their minds, and they have been for a long time … White people feel that we are bullying them when we bring up race," she said.

"They feel that we should be thanking them for all that they have done for us. They are confused, and so are we.

"We keep forgetting that directly talking about race is a waste of our breath," Khilanani continued. "We are asking a demented, violent predator who thinks that they are a saint or a superhero to accept responsibility. It ain’t gonna happen.

"They have five holes in their brain. It’s like banging your head against a brick wall."

Khilanani said that "addressing racism assumes that white people can see and process what we are talking about.

"They can’t," she said. "That’s why they sound demented. They don’t even know they have a mask on. White people think it’s their actual face. We need to get to know the mask."

The psychiatrist — who says in her profile on the Independent Doctors of New York Web site that she has "expertise in treating patients who may be curious about questions around their identity" — claimed that Yale promised her footage of the talk would be released to the public the next Monday.

Instead, after a series of delays, it was released internally, only available to anyone with a school ID.

In recent weeks, Khilanani took to TikTok to push for video of her talk to be made public.

"Yo, white amnesia is an amazing thing," she said in her most recent posting earlier this week.

In her interview with Herzog, Khilanani also shared an e-mail she said was forwarded to her from the dean that read: "Good morning, I was surprised to see the announcement for tomorrow’s [talk].

"I imagine replacing the words ‘white mind’ with ‘Asian mind’ or ‘gay mind’ as we work towards equity and inclusion and unity. I wonder what impact this presentation will have," the dean wrote.

Khilanani responded, "When I’m breaking this down psychologically, what they’re saying on some level is like, ‘We need things to be the same. If you can say "white," we can say "Asian." ‘

"Psychologically, they’re actually making a false equivalence," she said. "What they’re doing psychologically is obliterating the difference between white and Asian, and if you obliterate the difference there’s no f–king problem here, so shut up, you’re the real racist. That’s how it functions psychologically."

Khilanani did not respond to requests for comment from The Post, nor did Yale Child Study Center Director of Medical Studies Dr. Andres Martin, who was listed as "course director" for the talk.