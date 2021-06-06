California shooting: 2 arrested in road rage killing of 6-year-old, report says

Two suspects were nabbed Sunday in connection to the road rage shooting death of a 6-year-old being driven to school by his mother last month, Fox 11 Los Angeles reported, citing law enforcement sources.

The station identified the suspects as Eriz Marcus Anthony, 24, and Lee Wynne, 23. The report said they were arrested at their homes in Costa Mesa and are expected to be charged with murder.

California Highway Patrol did not respond to an email from Fox News seeking comment.

The May 21 shooting death of Aiden Leos, 6, while his mother was driving him to school on the northbound 55 Freeway in Orange, has gripped the county and the reward for information reached $500,000. Joanna Cloonan, the boy’s mother, said she was cut off by a couple in what appeared to be a white Volkswagen. She said she heard a loud noise and her son, who was behind her, said, "Ow."

He had been shot. She pulled over as soon as she could. She called 911 and did her best to save him, but he was losing a lot of blood.

He was rushed to Children’s Hospital of Orange County where he was pronounced dead.

"While these arrests will not ease the pain of a mother’s loss, my hope is for the Leos family to have some peace of mind and to rest assured the CHP will work with the Orange County District Attorney to bring justice for Aiden," CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray, told Fox 11.