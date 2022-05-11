Handmaid protester says Justice Barrett, mom of 5 biological kids, doesn't know about full-term pregnancy

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A pro-choice activist protesting outside the home of Supreme Court Justice Amy Coney Barrett in Falls Church, Virginia, on Wednesday disparaged the justice's views on abortion by claiming she doesn't know what it's like to give birth.

Barret has five biological children and two adopted children.

"It's also possible that the fact that she's an adoptive mother is influencing her inability to see what it's like to carry a pregnancy to term," the protester said in video obtained by Fox News Digital.

When reminded that Barrett has carried several children to term, the protester replied, "Not everybody wants to have five kids or four kids or one kid."

The protester was one of seven who showed up clad in the red garb of Margaret Atwood's "The Handmaid's Tale," a novel and Hulu series in which women are systematically raped and forced to give birth against their will.

"We have no problem with Catholicism," said one protester who was holding a sign that read, "Keep your rosaries off my ovaries."

"However, in this country, there's a separation of church and state," the protester continued. "So somebody's religion, no matter what that might be, cannot dictate how they carry out their job as a public official."

The protesters circled the cul-de-sac where Barrett lives for roughly 30 minutes before returning to their cars.

Several of Barrett's neighbors observed the protest, including a woman named Julie, who has lived in the neighborhood for 22 years. She told Fox News that the Barretts are "scared, and they wanted prayers."

"The whole neighborhood's been supportive of that," she added.

Protesters, some of whom are associated with the pro-abortion group Ruth Sent Us, have been gathering outside the homes of conservative-leaning Supreme Court justices in response to a leaked Supreme Court opinion suggesting that Roe v. Wade is on the verge of being overturned by the Court.

Fox News' Matteo Cina contributed to this report.