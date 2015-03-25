Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published
Last Update December 21, 2014

Jurors on second day of deliberations in Jodi Arias trial in Arizona

By | Associated Press
  • d4cdd856-Boyfriend Slaying
    Image 1 of 2

    Defendant Jodi Arias, right, listens to defense attorney Kirk Nurmi make his closing arguments during her trial on Friday, May 3, 2013 at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix. Arias is charged with first-degree murder in the stabbing and shooting death of Travis Alexander, 30, in his suburban Phoenix home in June 2008. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, Rob Schumacher, Pool) (The Associated Press)

  • Boyfriend Slaying Spectacle
    Image 2 of 2

    FILE - In this May 1, 2013 file photo, defendant Jodi Arias sits in the courtroom during her trial at Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix. It has become a real-life soap opera for people around the world and dozens of fanatics who camp out on a Phoenix sidewalk to get into the show. The star is none other than a small-town waitress who killed her lover. Jodi Arias has been on trial since January, and her case has developed an enormous following with its tales of sex, violence and betrayal. (AP Photo/The Arizona Republic, Mark Henle, Pool, File) (The Associated Press)

PHOENIX – A Phoenix jury is on its second day of deliberations in the trial of Jodi Arias, who is accused of murdering her one-time boyfriend in Arizona.

Jurors took a lunch break at noon Monday after three hours of deliberations. They are scheduled to resume at 1 p.m.

The jury began deliberating Friday on whether the 32-year-old Arias should be convicted of first-degree murder in Travis Alexander's June 4, 2008, death.

Prosecutors say Arias planned the attack in a jealous rage.

Arias initially denied involvement, then blamed it on two masked intruders. Two years after her arrest, she said it was self-defense.

More On This...

    Testimony in the case began in early January, and Arias spent 18 days on the witness stand.