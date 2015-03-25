Jurors on second day of deliberations in Jodi Arias trial in Arizona

next Image 1 of 2

A Phoenix jury is on its second day of deliberations in the trial of Jodi Arias, who is accused of murdering her one-time boyfriend in Arizona.

Jurors took a lunch break at noon Monday after three hours of deliberations. They are scheduled to resume at 1 p.m.

The jury began deliberating Friday on whether the 32-year-old Arias should be convicted of first-degree murder in Travis Alexander's June 4, 2008, death.

Prosecutors say Arias planned the attack in a jealous rage.

Arias initially denied involvement, then blamed it on two masked intruders. Two years after her arrest, she said it was self-defense.

Testimony in the case began in early January, and Arias spent 18 days on the witness stand.