Judge orders refunds for pardoned Jan. 6 defendants and more top headlines

1. Judge orders refunds for Jan. 6 defendants pardoned during Trump’s second term

2. Erika Kirk dismantles liberal talking point in response to her husband's assassination

3. Trump’s Venezuela gamble leaves Russia and China puzzled as tools to pressure Maduro dwindle

MAJOR HEADLINES

PRECISION HIT – Young man fatally gunned down while ordering food inside luxury casino. Continue reading …

TINSELTOWN TURNS – Halle Berry slams Gavin Newsom's presidential hopes in scathing speech. Continue reading …

‘BLATANT LIES’ – Pennsylvania governor erupts on Kamala Harris’s account of their VP pick meeting. Continue reading …

HISTORIC RESET – Trump promises Americans $100,000,000,000 in savings on the table with new plan. Continue reading …

POLITICS

HOLDING THE LINE – Miami at tipping point: ‘We won’t become the next New York,’ vows mayoral candidate. Continue reading …

‘CHASING HEADLINES’ – Comer accuses Oversight Dems of recycling Epstein images for 'cherry-picked' narrative. Continue reading …

MINNESOTA MESS – Small Business Administration targets Somali fraud network as Walz faces mounting scandal. Continue reading …

TEFLON TEXAN – House Dem pardoned by Trump reveals whether he will switch political parties. Continue reading …

MEDIA

TRIGGERED – British man says he was arrested after posting photos holding guns during July 4 trip to Florida. Continue reading …

DUE CREDIT – Jeffries acknowledges border has been secured under President Donald Trump's watch. Continue reading …

FAITH BLOCKED – Conservative students denied 'safe space' as university blocks Turning Point chapter. Continue reading …

'100 PERCENT FAKE' – Treasury secretary criticizes New York Times to its face for reporting on Trump's health. Continue reading …

OPINION

HUGH HEWITT – Morning Glory: Wikipedia is for suckers. Continue reading …

DANIEL HUFF – How to make President Donald Trump's immigration pause stick in court. Continue reading …

IN OTHER NEWS

WORTH A SHOT – Adults who got shingles vaccine had unexpected health benefits, researchers find. Continue reading …

LUXURY PUSH – Andrew demands new six-bedroom home with full staff after being forced out of Royal Lodge. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test yourself on TV sitcom stars and exceptional explorers. Take the quiz here …

HIDDEN HISTORY – 'Hugely exciting' prehistoric artifacts uncovered during hunt for long-lost Irish castle. Continue reading …

REVEALING RISKS – Underage social media users face higher chance of depression, obesity. See video ...

WATCH

HENRY CUELLAR – Indictment from Biden DOJ was weaponized. See video …

SCOTT BESSENT – Trump is. the only one who could have this relationship with China. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for a breakdown on what the Tennessee special election signals about political momentum heading into the midterms. Check it out ...

FOX WEATHER

What's it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













