Comer accuses Oversight Dems of 'cherry-picking' Epstein Island files: 'Chasing headlines'

EXCLUSIVE: House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., is accusing Democrats on his panel of selectively releasing information related to Jeffrey Epstein.

It came hours after committee Democrats released photos and videos capturing what they called "never-before-seen" views of Epstein's private compound in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

But Comer told Fox News Digital that many of those images published by Democrats were already released by Project Veritas founder James O'Keefe, now the head of O'Keefe Media Group.

"Ranking Member Robert Garcia and Democrats on the Oversight Committee continue to embarrass themselves," Comer said on Wednesday.

"Throughout the course of our investigation, Democrats have cherry-picked documents and doctored some of them, and now they are chasing headlines by slapping ‘never-before-seen’ on images and video that were reported by O’Keefe Media Group months ago. The only thing ‘never-before-seen’ is such a reckless Ranking Member."

It came after Oversight Democrats publicized images from Epstein's island, Little Saint James, including images that appear to show a room with a dentist's chair and a chalkboard that has words like "power," "deception," and "appear" written on it.

O'Keefe himself accused committee Democrats on X of publishing the images with redactions while claiming he himself posted similar photos without information blotted out.

Ranking Member Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said in a press release when that first crop came out, "These new images are a disturbing look into the world of Jeffrey Epstein and his island. We are releasing these photos and videos to ensure public transparency in our investigation and to help piece together the full picture of Epstein’s horrific crimes...It’s time for President Trump to release all the files, now."

Roughly 18 minutes after Fox News Digital reached out for a response to Comer's statement, House Oversight Committee Democrats posted on X that they were releasing "an additional 150+ photos and videos sent to our committee from Epstein Island."

The tranche includes images of a framed photo of Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell meeting the pope.

Another image of a framed photo appears to show two different people's hands latched together, while others show works of art — including a lamp whose base resembles a naked woman's torso.

One photo shows a Samsung computer that appears to reflect several different security camera angles, only three of which look functional and which show the outdoors.

Another image appears to show a nightstand that holds a sleeping mask and a box of tissues, among others.

A spokesperson for the House Oversight Committee majority pledged the panel will release more files soon while criticizing Democrats for what they called a selective release.

"The House Oversight Committee has received approximately 5,000 documents in response to Chairman Comer’s subpoenas to J.P. Morgan and Deutsche Bank, as well as his request to the U.S. Virgin Islands. The Majority is reviewing these materials and will make them public soon, just as the Committee has already done with the more than 65,000 pages produced during this investigation," the spokesperson said.

"It is odd that Democrats are once again releasing selective information, as they have done before. The last time Democrats cherry-picked and doctored documents, their attempt to construct yet another hoax against President Trump completely collapsed."

Comer has already released thousands of pages' worth of documents related to his committee's Epstein investigation.

Democrats have accused him of running cover for President Donald Trump, who was previously friends with Epstein but has denied and never been implicated in any wrongdoing related to the late pedophile.

Republicans in turn have accused Democrats of sabotaging a bipartisan probe in order to create a false narrative about Trump.