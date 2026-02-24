DOJ sues New Jersey over executive order limiting ICE cooperation, expanding sanctuary status

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Justice Department filed a lawsuit against New Jersey and Gov. Mikie Sherrill, accusing the state of expanding its sanctuary policies and obstructing federal immigration enforcement through a new executive order.

The complaint challenges Executive Order No. 12, which prohibits U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and other federal immigration officials from conducting secure arrests of criminal illegal aliens inside nonpublic areas of state property, including state correctional facilities.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.