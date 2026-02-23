FedEx driver busted after tens of thousands of dollars in undelivered packages found in storage unit: police

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Louisiana FedEx driver was arrested after police say he stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of packages and held them in a nearby storage shed.

On Feb. 13, Property Theft Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a theft involving a package that was never delivered two days prior, authorities said in a Facebook post .

An investigation into the alleged theft resulted in authorities identifying 27-year-old Tyran Jackson, a FedEx delivery driver, as a suspect in the case.

Authorities also learned the missing package was located inside a storage unit at the 10500 block of Perkins Road in Baton Rouge, according to police.

While executing a search warrant for the storage unit, investigators discovered approximately $62,000 worth of stolen FedEx merchandise inside the unit.

Photos shared by the police department show piles of boxes, including a Nike footwear box and large quantities of cigars, along with other smoking supplies.

Following the discovery and cataloging of the items, Jackson was subsequently located and taken into custody, police said.

"We are no longer seeking additional victims, as the majority of the stolen items were in FedEx's care, custody, and control at the time of the theft," the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "As such, the items in question were returned to FedEx."

Jackson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of felony theft.

"The safety and security of our customers' shipments is a top priority," a FedEx spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation, and this individual is no longer providing services on behalf of FedEx."