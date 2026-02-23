Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Louisiana

FedEx driver busted after tens of thousands of dollars in undelivered packages found in storage unit: police

Tyran Jackson was arrested after East Baton Rouge Parish detectives discovered piles of delivery boxes

Julia Bonavita By Julia Bonavita Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for February 23

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Louisiana FedEx driver was arrested after police say he stole tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of packages and held them in a nearby storage shed. 

On Feb. 13, Property Theft Detectives with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office received a report regarding a theft involving a package that was never delivered two days prior, authorities said in a Facebook post

An investigation into the alleged theft resulted in authorities identifying 27-year-old Tyran Jackson, a FedEx delivery driver, as a suspect in the case. 

Tyran Jackson, a FedEx delivery driver, allegedly stole $62,000 worth of undelivered packages

27-year-old Tyran Jackson, a FedEx delivery driver, was arrested for allegedly stealing approximately $62,000 worth of undelivered packages in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Authorities also learned the missing package was located inside a storage unit at the 10500 block of Perkins Road in Baton Rouge, according to police.

While executing a search warrant for the storage unit, investigators discovered approximately $62,000 worth of stolen FedEx merchandise inside the unit.

THIEVES STEAL $180K IN POKÉMON CARDS AFTER CUTTING THROUGH WALL AT ANAHEIM COLLECTIBLES STORE

Stolen packages in storage unit.

Police shared pictures of the stolen items found in the storage unit. (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Photos shared by the police department show piles of boxes, including a Nike footwear box and large quantities of cigars, along with other smoking supplies. 

Following the discovery and cataloging of the items, Jackson was subsequently located and taken into custody, police said.

"We are no longer seeking additional victims, as the majority of the stolen items were in FedEx's care, custody, and control at the time of the theft," the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "As such, the items in question were returned to FedEx."

BLUE CITY MAYOR'S OFFICIAL SUV STOLEN AFTER THIEF BREAKS INTO OFFICE, SWIPES KEYS: POLICE

Tyran Jackson, a FedEx delivery driver, allegedly stole $62,000 worth of undelivered packages

Police shared a picture of some of the stolen items found in the storage unit. It included smoking supplies and cigars.  (East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office)

Jackson was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one charge of felony theft.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"The safety and security of our customers' shipments is a top priority," a FedEx spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News Digital. "We are fully cooperating with authorities in their investigation, and this individual is no longer providing services on behalf of FedEx."

Related Article

Lobsters to tequila: Cargo theft is eating America’s lunch and driving up food prices
Lobsters to tequila: Cargo theft is eating America’s lunch and driving up food prices

Julia Bonavita is a U.S. Writer for Fox News Digital and a Fox Flight Team drone pilot. You can follow her at @juliabonavita13 on all platforms and send story tips to julia.bonavita@fox.com.
Close modal

Continue