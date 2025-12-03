Scott Bessent calls out NY Times' Trump reporting during paper's summit, says it's not paper of record

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent called out The New York Times at its own summit on Wednesday, accusing it of publishing inaccurate stories about President Donald Trump.

At the 2025 DealBook Summit in New York City, Bessent criticized the paper for its recent story alleging Trump’s health is declining and said it had lost credibility.

"You know, in 20, 30, 40, 50 years — The New York Times is no longer the paper of record," he told New York Times columnist and event moderator Andrew Ross Sorkin.

Bessent made the claim in light of The Times’ report last week stating that Trump’s energy levels appear to be declining in office.

The piece, titled, "Shorter Days, Signs of Fatigue: Trump Faces Realities of Aging in Office," analyzed Trump’s presidential schedule, reporting "fewer public events" than he had during his first term and suggested that he typically appears between noon and 5 p.m.

The article also claimed that Trump dozed off during a recent Oval Office meeting.

After the report was published on Nov. 26, Trump fired back.

"The Creeps at the Failing New York Times are at it again," he wrote. "I won the 2024 Presidential Election in a Landslide, winning all Seven Swing States, the Popular Vote, and the Electoral College by a lot. I one [sic] our Nation’s Districts by 2750 to 550, a complete wipeout. I settled 8 Wars, have 48 New Stock Market Highs, our Economy is Great, and our Country is RESPECTED AGAIN all over the World, respected like never before… To do this requires a lot of Work and Energy, and I have never worked so hard in my life."

Bessent referenced the article during the summit, stating, "You know, I read this article, like ‘President Trump is slowing down… It is 100 percent fake. He only called me twice at 2 in the morning last week, instead of three times."

"I actually don't read the New York Times anymore... occasionally people send me articles, and there's just this fever swamp," he said.

Some critics online noted Bessent was diminishing the Times' influence despite appearing at an event sponsored by the paper.

Elsewhere, the official accused the outlet of a double standard, saying it’s fixated on Trump’s health, while not being concerned about former President Joe Biden’s health during his time in office.

"We just had a three-hour Cabinet meeting yesterday, Andrew," Bessent said on Wednesday. "For 10 months, the Biden administration did not have a Cabinet meeting. How are you going to invoke the 25th Amendment if the Cabinet secretaries never see the president — which they didn’t."

A Times spokesperson previously defended its reporting on Trump's health after the president lashed out at the paper and called out reporter Katie Rogers by name.

"The Times’ reporting is accurate and built on first-hand reporting of the facts. Name-calling and personal insults don’t change that, nor will our journalists hesitate to cover this administration in the face of intimidation tactics like this. Expert and thorough reporters like Katie Rogers exemplify how an independent and free press helps the American people better understand their government and its leaders," a Times spokesperson wrote .

Fox News Digital reached out to the New York Times for additional comment.