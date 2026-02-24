Hundreds join search for missing Michigan college student last seen 'disoriented' on video

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police in Michigan said search efforts are continuing for a missing Northern Michigan University (NMU) student last seen early Sunday morning in Marquette.

In an update posted Monday, the Marquette Police Department said Trenton Massey was last seen on video around 3:25 a.m. in the area of East Baraga Avenue and the Founder’s Landing Boardwalk.

Police said Massey appeared to be "disoriented" and having "difficulty walking." He was wearing an olive-green and black jacket and dark pants.

Authorities are asking residents and businesses in a designated search area to review surveillance footage from 3:25 a.m. Sunday onward and to check their properties, including vehicles and outbuildings, for any signs of him.

The search area includes locations south of Washington Street from McClellan Avenue to the Lake Superior shoreline, and south to Furnace Street.

NBC affiliate WLUC-TV reported that hundreds of people joined a search party on Monday to look for the 21-year-old amid freezing temperatures.

NMU student Ryder Amesbury told the local station he met Massey at the bar the night of his disappearance.

"It’s scary," Amesbury said. "It was an absolute blizzard that night. Like, I walked home, and I got lost walking home. So, it’s horrible to hear and obviously see, but it’s amazing to see how many people came out here to help search for him."

Another volunteer, Mauria Smith, who was visiting from Indianapolis, said she spotted search crews from her hotel room window and decided to help.

"I’m a mother, and I can’t imagine if my child was missing," she told WLUC-TV. "I’d want everybody, no matter how old my child would be, to come and look for him."

The Marquette Police Department said efforts resumed Tuesday and included searchers equipped with specialized gear and training.