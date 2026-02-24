Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Supreme Court

Postal Service can't be sued for intentionally not delivering mail, Supreme Court rules in 5-4 split

Justice Thomas: Sovereign immunity bars suing government without its consent

By Eric Mack Fox News
close
Supreme Court ‘achieved nothing but chaos’ with tariff ruling, Mark Levin says Video

Supreme Court ‘achieved nothing but chaos’ with tariff ruling, Mark Levin says

Fox News host Mark Levin discusses the Supreme Court ruling on President Trump’s tariffs and the U.S.’ relationship with Iran on ‘Life, Liberty and Levin.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Postal Service cannot be sued for damages for intentionally failing to deliver mail, the Supreme Court ruled in a 5-4 decision released Tuesday.

The majority opinion, written by Justice Clarence Thomas, ruled the government's sovereign immunity bars claims for undelivered mail. 

"The United States enjoys sovereign immunity and cannot be sued without its consent," Thomas wrote, citing the Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) granting "sovereign immunity for a wide range of claims about mail."

"Specifically, the FTCA's postal exception retains sovereign immunity for all claims ‘arising out of the loss, miscarriage, or negligent transmission of letters or postal matter,’" he continued, adding, "This case concerns whether this exception applies when postal workers intentionally fail to deliver the mail. We hold that it does."

TRUMP SAYS SUPREME COURT RULING AGAINST BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP ORDER WOULD BENEFIT CHINA

Clarence Thomas at White House

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion released Tuesday, ruling the U.S. Postal Service is immune from lawsuits for undelivered mail for any reason, including mail intentionally not delivered. (Andrew Harnik/Getty Images)

The case, U.S. Postal Service v. Konan, stemmed from a dispute between Texas landlord Lebene Konan and her local post office. Konan alleged that postal workers in Euless, Texas, intentionally withheld and returned mail addressed to her and her tenants at two rental properties she owned, causing financial harm and emotional distress.

After her administrative complaints failed, Konan sued the United States in federal court, asserting state law claims including nuisance, tortious interference and conversion. A federal district court dismissed her claims, citing the FTCA's postal exception, which preserves immunity for "any claim arising out of the loss, miscarriage, or negligent transmission of letters or postal matter."

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Fifth Circuit revived the lawsuit, ruling the exception did not apply to intentional acts of nondelivery. The Supreme Court agreed to hear the case to resolve a split among federal appeals courts.

Sonia Sotomayor sitting with Clarence Thomas

Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor wrote Tuesday's dissent of Justice Clarence Thomas' majority opinion in U.S. Post Service v. Konan. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Reversing the Fifth Circuit, the high court held that the ordinary meaning of "loss" and "miscarriage" at the time Congress enacted the FTCA in 1946 encompassed mail that fails to arrive at its destination, regardless of whether the failure was negligent or intentional.

"A 'miscarriage of mail' includes failure of the mail to arrive at its intended destination, regardless of the carrier's intent or where the mail goes instead," Thomas wrote.

The decision vacates the Fifth Circuit's ruling and sends the case back for further proceedings, though the justices did not decide whether all of Konan's claims are barred.

"We hold that the postal exception covers suits against the United States for the intentional nondelivery of mail," Thomas concluded. "We do not decide whether all of Konan's claims are barred by the postal exception, or which arguments Konan adequately preserved.

Supreme Court split with Justice Neil Gorsuch

Conservative Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch, appointed by President Donald Trump in his first administration, joined the three liberal justices in the dissenting opinion Tuesday. (AP )

Sotomayor wrote the dissenting opinion, arguing that the postal exception was meant to cover negligent mistakes, not intentional misconduct.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

"Today, the majority concludes that the postal exception captures, and therefore protects, the intentional nondelivery of mail, even when that nondelivery was driven by malicious reasons," she dissented.

Justice Neil Gorsuch joined the three liberal justices – Sotomayor, Elena Kagan and Ketanji Brown Jackson – in the dissent.

The ruling underscores the limits of the FTCA's waiver of sovereign immunity and narrows the circumstances in which individuals can seek damages for mail-related harms, even when they allege deliberate wrongdoing by postal employees.

Related Article

Trump's tariff revenues hit record highs as Supreme Court deals major blow
Trump's tariff revenues hit record highs as Supreme Court deals major blow

Eric Mack is a writer for Fox News Digital covering breaking news.
Close modal

Continue