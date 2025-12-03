Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Donald Trump

Boasberg reverses course on Jan. 6 defendants pardoned by Trump

Boasberg in July had rejected the request for a refund, but the new memo reverses course

Breanne Deppisch By Breanne Deppisch Fox News
close
Contempt of court? Judge Boasberg targets Trump White House over deportations Video

Contempt of court? Judge Boasberg targets Trump White House over deportations

'The Big Weekend Show' co-hosts break down the latest legal clashes over President Donald Trump's deportations of illegal immigrants.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg on Wednesday ordered two Jan. 6 defendants pardoned by President Donald Trump to be refunded in full for restitution payments made and fines incurred as part of their earlier criminal cases. 

It was a reversal from just months earlier, when the same judge rejected their bid for repayment.

Boasberg used a memo order Wednesday to outline the fairly complex case history for Cynthia Ballenger and her husband, Christopher Price, both of whom had been tried and convicted on misdemeanor charges in connection with events of Jan. 6, 2021, and ordered to pay hundreds of dollars in assessment fees and restitution.

Boasberg's order effectively clears the way for the government to refund them both in full.

JUDGE BOASBERG TO WEIGH TRUMP CONTEMPT IN DEPORTATION CASE THIS WEEK

U.S. Capitol protests on January 6

Trump pardoned roughly 1,500 individuals charged in the Jan. 6 events at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.  (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana, File)

The new decision, he said, is the result of an appeals court decision, as well as the timing of Trump's pardon, which came at the same time as their case had been pending appeal before the D.C. Circuit. 

"Having viewed the question afresh, the court now agrees with the defendants," Boasberg said.

Both defendants, Ballenger and Price, had been in the process of appealing their convictions when Trump took office for a second time this year and issued a sweeping pardon for the roughly 1,500 Jan. 6 defendants. 

In July, Boasberg rejected their request to be refunded the $570 each in restitution payments and other fees paid as a part of their convictions.

They later asked the court to reconsider, clearing the way for Wednesday's new ruling.

Judge James E. Boasberg, chief judge of the Federal District Court in DC, stands for a portrait at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, DC on March 16, 2023. (Photo by Carolyn Van Houten/The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Judge James Boasberg, chief judge of the Federal District Court in D.C., stands for a portrait at E. Barrett Prettyman Federal Courthouse in Washington, D.C. (Washington Post via Getty)

Boasberg, in the new memo order, cited the same precedent from July, which states that a pardon alone is not sufficient to entitle a former defendant to any property or compensation lost as a result of the conviction. 

"By itself, defendants’ pardon therefore cannot unlock the retroactive return of their payments that they ask for here," he noted Wednesday, reiterating that the court's ruling on this portion of the appeal remains unchanged.

Rather, he said, the reversal hinged on the fact that both their cases had been pending before the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit when Trump granted the pardon, "thereby moot[ing] their appeals" and causing their convictions to be vacated completely by the higher court.

100 DAYS OF INJUNCTIONS, TRIALS AND 'TEFLON DON': TRUMP SECOND TERM MEETS ITS BIGGEST TESTS IN COURT

WASHINGTON, DC - DECEMBER 10: The E. Barrett Prettyman United States Court House is seen early morning on December 10, 2024, in Washington, DC. The courthouse houses the United States District Court for the District of Columbia, the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, and the United States Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court.

The E. Barrett Prettyman United States Courthouse Dec. 10, 2024, in Washington, D.C. (David Ake/Getty Images)

"So even if defendants’ pardon does not entitle them to refunds, the resulting vacatur of their convictions might," Boasberg wrote, adding that it is true regardless of the reason for the vacatur. "In plain English, vacatur — unlike a pardon — ‘wholly nullifie[s]’ the vacated order and ‘wipes the slate clean.'"

The memo order goes one step further, however, as Boasberg considers not only whether a court can theoretically order repayments in the cases of vacated convictions, but if doing so is legally sound under the appropriations clause and with respect to issues of sovereign immunity, which protects the government from being sued without its consent.

TRUMP BIRTHRIGHT CITIZENSHIP FIGHT HEADS BACK TO SUPREME COURT AS NEW TERM BEGINS

Boasberg concluded that the court has the power to order such repayment.

"Because the court could order defendants to pay assessments and restitution, it can order those payments reversed," he said. "Those are two sides of the same action, and sovereign immunity does not stand in the way."

The new memo order is likely to be seen as a win by some Trump allies, who have sought to cast Boasberg and other judges who have blocked or paused some of Trump's most sweeping actions as rogue or "activist" judges.

"Having viewed the question afresh, the Court now agrees with defendants," Boasberg said Wednesday. 

"When a conviction is vacated, the government must return any payments exacted because of it."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Some Democrats in Congress sharply criticized Trump's pardons earlier this year, with the late ranking Democrat on the House Oversight Committee, Rep. Gerald Connolly, arguing in a letter that the pardons let Jan. 6 participants "off the hook" for an estimated $2.7 billion in estimated damages to the U.S. Capitol. 

Breanne Deppisch is a national politics reporter for Fox News Digital covering the Trump administration, with a focus on the Justice Department, FBI and other national news. She previously covered national politics at the Washington Examiner and The Washington Post, with additional bylines in Politico Magazine, the Colorado Gazette and others. You can send tips to Breanne at Breanne.Deppisch@fox.com, or follow her on X at @breanne_dep.

More from Politics

Close modal

Continue