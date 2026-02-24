Police dog helps sniff out find burglary suspect hiding in air vent

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Georgia police dog helped track down a burglary suspect hiding inside an air vent at a DeKalb County business, authorities said.

Officers with DeKalb County Police Department’s North Central Morning Watch responded to a burglary in progress Monday at Atlanta Fixtures and Sales after the business owner spotted a suspect on the roof through live video surveillance.

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter and called in additional resources, including the department’s K9 Unit, Strategic Tactical and Response team and fire personnel.

During a search of the property, police found signs of forced entry and tampering with the building’s HVAC system.

K9 "Alex," along with specialized equipment, helped officers locate the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

The department said officers also recovered burglary tools and a firearm at the scene.

The suspect was charged with burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and was also found to have outstanding warrants in DeKalb County.

"This arrest highlights the professionalism, coordination, and resourcefulness demonstrated daily by the men and women of the DeKalb County Police Department. Great work by all units involved in bringing this incident to a safe resolution," the agency wrote on Facebook.