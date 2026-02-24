Expand / Collapse search
Georgia

Police dog helps sniff out find burglary suspect hiding in air vent

Officers discovered the building's HVAC system had been tampered with

By Ashley Carnahan Fox News
A Georgia police dog helped track down a burglary suspect hiding inside an air vent at a DeKalb County business, authorities said.

Officers with DeKalb County Police Department’s North Central Morning Watch responded to a burglary in progress Monday at Atlanta Fixtures and Sales after the business owner spotted a suspect on the roof through live video surveillance. 

When officers arrived, they set up a perimeter and called in additional resources, including the department’s K9 Unit, Strategic Tactical and Response team and fire personnel.

A photo of an air vent released by Georgia police.

DeKalb County Police North Central Morning Watch officers arrested a burglary suspect at Atlanta Fixtures and Sales on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (DeKalb County Police Department / Facebook)

During a search of the property, police found signs of forced entry and tampering with the building’s HVAC system.

K9 "Alex," along with specialized equipment, helped officers locate the suspect, who was taken into custody without incident.

THIEVES STEAL $180K IN POKÉMON CARDS AFTER CUTTING THROUGH WALL AT ANAHEIM COLLECTIBLES STORE

Yellow ladder under an air vent.

DeKalb County Police officers, assisted by K9 "Alex," arrest a burglary suspect at Atlanta Fixtures and Sales in DeKalb County, Ga., on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (DeKalb County Police Department / Facebook)

The department said officers also recovered burglary tools and a firearm at the scene.

NEW YORK CITY ROBBERY RING LURED MEN TO MEET WOMAN BEFORE DUCT-TAPING VICTIMS, SWIPING CLOTHES, CASH: NYPD

A photo of a gun on the floor.

Officers with the DeKalb County Police Department said a firearm was recovered from a burglary suspect on Monday, Feb. 23, 2026. (DeKalb County Police Department / Facebook)

The suspect was charged with burglary and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and was also found to have outstanding warrants in DeKalb County.

"This arrest highlights the professionalism, coordination, and resourcefulness demonstrated daily by the men and women of the DeKalb County Police Department. Great work by all units involved in bringing this incident to a safe resolution," the agency wrote on Facebook.

Ashley Carnahan is a writer at Fox News Digital.
