Prince Andrew

Andrew demands new six-bedroom home with full staff after being forced out of Royal Lodge: experts

Former Duke of York allegedly wants six- or seven-bedroom house with full staff including cook and housekeeper

By Stephanie Nolasco , Ashley Papa Fox News
Prince Andrew stripped of titles, evicted from Royal Lodge Video

Prince Andrew stripped of titles, evicted from Royal Lodge

Royal commentator Hilary Fordwich breaks down the royal family drama on Fox & Friends Weekend.

Ex-Prince Andrew is said to be making outrageously bold demands for his new home despite being stripped of his royal titles. 

The former Duke of York and his ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson, are currently moving out of their palatial Royal Lodge home. Andrew was forced to surrender his lease amid new uproar over the 65-year-old's ties to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

"Andrew is said to be at loggerheads with his brother, King Charles," British broadcaster and photographer Helena Chard claimed to Fox News Digital.

EX-PRINCE ANDREW ‘VULNERABLE’ TO CRIMINAL CHARGES AFTER LOSING ROYAL PROTECTION STATUS: EXPERTS

Ex-Prince Andrew looking directly at the camera as Prince William and Kate Middleton look away in public.

From left: Prince William, Prince of Wales, Catherine, Princess of Wales and the former Prince Andrew, Duke of York attend the requiem mass service for the Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025, in London. According to a new report, Andrew must leave Royal Lodge by Jan. 31, 2026. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Andrew feels he has played ball, doing everything asked of him surrounding Royal Lodge. We hear he is reeling and wants to be treated fairly, especially as he is giving up the perfectly valid lease on his beloved Royal Lodge."

"Andrew feels frustrated, having been pushed into downgrading his accommodation, and is allegedly now demanding a suitable six- or seven-bedroom house on the Sandringham estate," said Chard. "He feels he is entitled to all the staff he is accustomed to, including a cook, housekeeper, gardener, driver and police security."

King Charles with a reverend in Sandringham this year

King Charles III attends Sunday service at the Church of St. Mary Magdalene on the Sandringham estate on Nov. 3, 2024, in Sandringham, England. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

"He may now be viewed as a commoner, but he has never lived like one," Chard continued. "If left to his own devices, I imagine he wouldn’t know how to look after himself. It’s probably easier for King Charles to privately pay for his brother to be looked after at this point, monitoring his whereabouts and preventing Andrew from causing further possible havoc."

WATCH: PRINCE ANDREW STRIPPED OF TITLES, EVICTED FROM ROYAL LODGE

Prince Andrew stripped of titles, evicted from Royal Lodge Video

Chard’s remarks came after The Mirror reported that Andrew is "negotiating hard" over his new home. The outlet said Andrew wants to ensure he has enough staff to "cater to his needs," including a cook, housekeeper, gardeners and a butler.

Fox News Digital reached out to Buckingham Palace for comment. A spokesperson previously said they do not comment on Andrew as he’s no longer a working royal.

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson looking concerned and serious outside a church wearing black.

Ex-Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson attend the funeral of Katharine, Duchess of Kent at Westminster Cathedral on Sept. 16, 2025 in London, England. The former must leave Royal Lodge, a 30-room palatial home on the grounds of Windsor Castle. (Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)

"Remember, Andrew’s titles were not pulled because he was found legally guilty of a crime, but because of the ‘continued accusations’ against him that ‘distract from the work of His Majesty and the royal family,’ as he wrote in a statement published by Buckingham Palace in early October," royal commentator Meredith Constant pointed out to Fox News Digital.

King Charles in a dark blue suit in mid-conversation.

King Charles III reacts as he views items on display relating to Germany during a visit to the Royal Collection exhibition in the Green Drawing Room during German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier's state visit to Britain on Dec. 3, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Hannah McKay - Pool/Getty Images)

"He feels entitled because he was born entitled," Constant said. "Andrew sees himself as the victim. … I’ve maintained from the beginning of Charles’ reign that he and Prince William were not in lockstep, despite write-ups in the U.K. press. Andrew is one of the issues that father and son do not agree on. William is anxious to get this settled before his eventual reign. He sees how Andrew is casting a shadow over his father’s reign, and he doesn’t want that baggage when he is crowned."

"They operate at different speeds, but in this situation, with someone like Andrew, letting it drag on like this leaves the institution looking positively ancient and cumbersome, not the agile monarchy that can modernize with the times," Constant added.

A poster of Prince Andrew with a sign that reads "Shame" in the U.K.

A mural of Andrew is seen in Shoreditch on July 1, 2020, in London, England. (Guy Smallman/Getty Images)

British royals expert Hilary Fordwich claimed to Fox News Digital that Andrew, who was known as the late queen’s favorite son, is "desperate" to take whatever he can get despite his ongoing downfall.

Prince William and Kate Middleton walking together side-by-side outdoors looking serious.

Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales during the ceremonial welcome for the state visit to the U.K. of the president of the Federal Republic of Germany and his wife Elke Büdenbender on Dec. 3, 2025, in Windsor. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"This is all about Andrew doing his utmost in a desperate attempt to salvage as much of his forever privilege as possible before he is ousted from Royal Lodge," said Fordwich. 

"He’s fighting a losing battle to protect his dignity and his daughters’ status as princesses. [But] his digging is rather embarrassing, achieving the opposite. It further demonstrates how entitled and tone-deaf he is towards public perception, damaging the monarchy overall. It’s why Prince William is livid."

Prince William standing being King Charles as they sport matching dark blue suits with medals.

Royal commentator Meredith Constant told Fox News Digital that King Charles III and Prince William don't see eye-to-eye when it comes to the Andrew problem. (Andrew MatthewsPOOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"To leave, Andrew is making audacious demands, particularly given ubiquitous public anger about his conduct," Fordwich shared. 

Prince Andrew looking disressed in a dark suit and tie in front of a church.

Prince Andrew was officially stripped of his royal titles and honors by King Charles III on Oct. 30, 2025. He will no longer be styled "Prince Andrew" or "His Royal Highness," and will instead be known as Andrew Mountbatten Windsor. (Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

"He wants a vast settlement estimated to be about £75 million ($99 million), a vast home in Sandringham of about six or seven bedrooms, completed with police protection, supported by extensive staff. King Charles is frustrated as he wants Andrew out of Royal Lodge to reduce the ghastly optics of such a disgraced brother still living the high life in one of the crown’s finest homes."

Prince Andrew talking to Prince Charles who listens with a serious expression on his face.

Prince Andrew and the former Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee on June 5, 2012, in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

People magazine reported that Andrew and Sarah have been given a move-out date of Jan. 31. A source told the outlet that Sarah is searching for a new home nearby, which will keep the 66-year-old close to her daughters in London, about a 45-minute drive away.

"She is looking for a place in Windsor," the insider claimed.

Prince Andrew looking stern in a dark suit and blue tie standing next to his daughters and brother Prince Edward

From left: Ex-Prince Andrew, Princess Eugenie, Princess Beatrice and Prince Edward attend a national service of thanksgiving to mark Queen Elizabeth II's 90th birthday at St. Paul's Cathedral in London. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

Princess Beatrice splits her time between a private apartment at St. James and a farmhouse in the Cotswolds. Princess Eugenie divides her time between the Ivy Cottage in the grounds of Kensington Palace and Portugal.

Another source told the outlet that the author plans to "move forward independently" and hasn’t asked for property or special provisions. The insider denied reports that Sarah would be moving into a converted barn on Beatrice’s property or joining Eugenie in Portugal.

Sarah Ferguson in a green coat speaking with a crowd on Christmas day.

Sarah Ferguson attends the Christmas morning service at Sandringham Church on Dec. 25, 2023, in Sandringham, Norfolk. (Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images)

According to multiple reports, Andrew and Sarah have lived together for more than a decade despite divorcing in 1996

An aerial view of Royal Lodge.

The entrance gates and gatehouse to Royal Lodge are seen in Windsor Great Park on Oct. 25, 2025, in Windsor, England. (Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Andrew, 65, is relocating to a property on the king's Sandringham estate in Norfolk that's just under a three-hour drive from Windsor.

Fox News Digital reached out to a representative for Sarah Ferguson for comment.

Sarah Ferguson and ex-Prince Andrew in formal wear with fancy hats looking concerned outdoors.

After Andrew lost his princely titles, the BBC revealed that Sarah Ferguson's new children's book wouldn't be published on Nov. 20, 2025. (Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)

The Mirror pointed out that Andrew’s lease on Royal Lodge was for 75 years. Since the king couldn’t force his brother out, the disgraced royal had to agree to leave on his own accord.

Prince Andrew looking stern in royal robes.

Andrew departs Westminster Abbey after the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023, in London. (Karwai Tang/WireImage/Getty Images)

"Despite his fall from grace over the years, Andrew has consistently denied any wrongdoing in connection with Epstein and has not been charged with alleged offenses," said Chard. "I believe his thinking is, his royal titles have been stripped from him, he has lost everything, and may as well go for it, as he has nothing to lose. … Andrew still maintains a warped level of status, and let’s not forget, he is still in the line of succession."

A sign of Prince Andrew Way.

A general view of Prince Andrew Way can be seen on Nov. 16, 2025, in Carrickfergus, Northern Ireland. Residents living on roads named after the disgraced former Prince Andrew, Duke of York, are now calling for their addresses to be renamed after he was stripped of his titles due to his friendship with the convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. (Charles McQuillan/Getty Images)

Constant warned that Andrew isn’t fading quietly into the background, insisting this won’t be the last the public hears of his ongoing battle for relevance.

"Whether it was his time as U.K. trade envoy or a working royal, Andrew's primary concern is his bottom line," said Constant. 

Queen Elizabeth smiling alongside Prince Andrew in a royal carriage outdoors.

Queen Elizabeth II and Andrew attend Royal Ascot 2017 at Ascot Racecourse on June 22, 2017, in Ascot, England. England's longest-reigning monarch died in 2022 at age 96. (Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

"What's in it for Andrew? Royal Lodge is Andrew's last chip. The palace was careful to say from the start that a formal request was sent to Andrew to relinquish his 75-year lease. They also never provided a timeline. I'd heard from the beginning that this was going to stretch into the new year. Andrew is going to want what, in his mind, is proper compensation — whether that's more money or housekeepers."

