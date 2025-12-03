Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Fatal shooting rocks luxury MGM casino as police hunt for gunman

Police search for suspect who fatally shot man in his 20s at Maryland resort

Alexandra Koch By Alexandra Koch Fox News
Police search for suspect in Maryland casino shooting Video

Police search for suspect in Maryland casino shooting

One person is dead after a shooting Wednesday at MGM National Harbor in Maryland. (Credit: PGPD News via X)

Police are searching for a gunman caught on video opening fire inside the MGM National Harbor Casino and Resort in Maryland on Wednesday, killing a man in what investigators are calling a targeted shooting.

The shooting was reported just before noon in the MGM food court, according to Prince George's County Police Department Chief George Nader.

The suspect entered the food court, "seemed like he knew where the victim was, and then went that way," Nader said.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified only as being in his 20s, who was fatally shot.

Casino employee near the scene of the shooting.

An MGM Grand Casino employee patrols the entrance to the food court following a shooting at MGM National Harbor in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Cliff Owen/AP Photo)

Police reviewing camera footage noted there was no exchange between the suspect and the victim, who was ordering food when gunfire broke out.

Nader said that investigators determined the shooting was targeted, as it appeared the suspect was "looking for this person."

The MGM National Harbor in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, was the site of a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.

The MGM National Harbor in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, was the site of a shooting Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. (Cliff Owen/AP Photo)

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

A description of the suspect and possible motive have not yet been released.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a car and is no longer in the community.

Prince George's County Police Chief George Nader speaks with reporters following a shooting at MGM National Harbor in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.

Prince George's County Police Chief George Nader speaks with reporters following a shooting at MGM National Harbor in the Maryland suburbs of Washington, Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025.  (Cliff Owen/AP Photo)

MGM remains open, aside from the food court, according to Nader. Some local schools were temporarily locked down.

"MGM is safe. The harbor is safe," he said. "This was a targeted incident. We believe that it would have unfolded anywhere once these two individuals came into the same area."

Nader added violent crime in MGM and National Harbor is down roughly 32% this year.

"It's rare that instances like this occur," he said. "We're confident that we'll close this case."

Prince George's County Police Department declined additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.

