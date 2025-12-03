Fatal shooting rocks luxury MGM casino as police hunt for gunman

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Police are searching for a gunman caught on video opening fire inside the MGM National Harbor Casino and Resort in Maryland on Wednesday, killing a man in what investigators are calling a targeted shooting.

The shooting was reported just before noon in the MGM food court, according to Prince George's County Police Department Chief George Nader.

The suspect entered the food court, "seemed like he knew where the victim was, and then went that way," Nader said.

When officers arrived, they found a man, identified only as being in his 20s, who was fatally shot.

Police reviewing camera footage noted there was no exchange between the suspect and the victim, who was ordering food when gunfire broke out.

Nader said that investigators determined the shooting was targeted, as it appeared the suspect was "looking for this person."

No other injuries were reported, according to police.

A description of the suspect and possible motive have not yet been released.

Police said the suspect fled the scene in a car and is no longer in the community.

MGM remains open, aside from the food court, according to Nader. Some local schools were temporarily locked down.

"MGM is safe. The harbor is safe," he said. "This was a targeted incident. We believe that it would have unfolded anywhere once these two individuals came into the same area."

Nader added violent crime in MGM and National Harbor is down roughly 32% this year.

"It's rare that instances like this occur," he said. "We're confident that we'll close this case."

Prince George's County Police Department declined additional inquiries from Fox News Digital.